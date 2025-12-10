News by Sharelle B. McNair USPS Ruins Christmas For Military Members After 800 Holiday Care Packages Returned to Nonprofit The nonprofit spent $10,000 to have the packages shipped toward the end of November.







The United States Postal Service (USPS) ruined an annual holiday care package surprise from a nonprofit to U.S. military members overseas due to a technicality with labels, the New York Post reports.

A total of 884 care packages curated by Boxes to Boots, a Connecticut-based nonprofit, were flagged and returned after being cited for “incomplete forms.” A majority of the returned parcels had the word “toiletries” circled on their labels.

“More detailed descriptions are now required for all international packages, so it’s important not to use generic terms,” USPS strategic communications specialist Amy Gibbs said. “It is important for customers to know that incorrect or incomplete data can prevent the Postal Service from detecting potential violations of federal export laws.”

The postal agency also mentioned a requirement for all international parcels to include a specific tariff code as of Sept. 1. Organizers of the nonprofit say each care package—a total of 1,139 were originally mailed out—had the corresponding six-digit key.

The nonprofit spent $10,000 to have the packages shipped toward the end of November.

Boxes to Boots hosts an annual drive in an effort to collect snacks and toiletries for overseas U.S. military member. The organization also put on a $75,000 fundraiser to cover the hefty shipping and operational costs.

Now, there is no way the packages will reach the troops on time, infuriating the organization’s president, Kristen Gauvin.

“They’re clearly marked for our U.S. military,” Gauvin said, according to NBC Connecticut. “As far as I’m concerned, in New York [where the boxes were flagged, someone] could have put these boxes, hundreds of boxes on the side, asked a supervisor what we should about these, perhaps call Boxes to Boots, explain the issue, and taken care of it right then and there.”

Gauvin said she is “losing sleep” over the matter.

“I heard from a service member weeks ago saying he was looking for support. He needed support. He’s having a tough time during his first deployment,” she said. “His box is sitting there in the office on the floor, and I can’t get that over to him…We need some answers. We need some solutions here. This is ridiculous.”

For those looking to support military members missing their loved ones this holiday season, USPS offers a Military Care Kit that contains a number of shipping items, including several Priority Mail Flat Rate Boxes, Priority Mail Tape, address labels, and customs forms envelopes—all for free.

