Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Power Of The Ballot Bus Tour Stops Through Georgia To Rally Black Voters This issue remains concerning for Democrats, who hope to keep the state blue after Joe Biden did in 2020.







The Power Of The Ballot Bus Tour stops in Georgia to rally Black voters as Election Day draws near.

The bus stopped at the Cobb County Civic Center in Marietta on Oct. 27 to encourage the critical electorate to make their votes count. According to Fox 5, speakers from Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. emphasized how Black voters in the Peach State can shape the presidential election.

“You have to be at the polls,” said the Coalition’s executive director, Helen Butler. “It’s time for you to exercise your right to vote. Never, ever give up that power.”

Native public figures like Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’s Lil Scrappy also spoke to attendees about voting.

“Vote for this young Black lady, for this person we know is going to keep us where we need to be,” stated the rapper and reality star.

The push for Black Georgians to head to the polls comes as early voting has yielded less-than-stellar results in this demographic. While Georgia had a record-breaking turnout of early voters, the numbers for Black voters, who comprise one-third of the state’s electorate, have not matched. BLACK ENTERPRISE previously covered the low turnout for voters of color.

However, this issue remains concerning for Democrats, who hope to keep the state blue after Joe Biden did in 2020. Moreover, Georgia is considered to be a critical battleground state. Harris and Trump visited the Southern state several times during the election’s final weeks.

“They have to know that there are no barriers they can’t overcome,” Butler added. “Don’t be afraid. Don’t be intimidated. We are there to help you. We have lawyers on duty, so don’t listen to the misinformation, disinformation.”

Multiple organizations, such as the Legal Defense Fund and ACLU of Georgia, are combating misinformation for voters.

RELATED CONTENT: U.S. Justice Department Sues Alabama For Alleged Voter Purging As Election Closes In

