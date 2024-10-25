New Polls Show Low Turnout Rate For Black Voters In Georgia

The numbers of early voting in Georgia are starting to pour in, and they are low for Black voters, WJCL reported.

The state’s secretary of state office reports that only 26% of early voters were people of color, compared to 30% of white voters. With an anticipated 200,000 submitted ballots across the state on a day-to-day basis, Black voters not exercising their rights is a growing concern for many. Taiyanika Owens touched on the historical context behind voting. “Our ancestors fought hard for us to vote,” Owens said.

“Please get out and vote. You can’t expect the change if you don’t get out and act on the change.”

Another voter, Brittany Clay, mentioned that Black people have no issue standing in line for other things, so voting shouldn’t be an issue. “You stand in line for Jordan and phones. Why not stand in line to vote?” she said.

Georgia was a key element in President Joe Biden securing the White House during the 2020 election, primarily because of Black voter turnout — more than 700,000 voters were Black. “In the last election, Chatham and Fulton County were the ones who made a difference,” voter Doug Collins said. Chairman of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus, Carl Gillard, is hoping for the same results during the 2024 election cycle as Vice President Kamala Harris is lacking over former President Donald Trump in the Peachtree state. “So we’ve got work to do,” Gillard said.

“We’ve got people who have done early voting. The lines are long and consistent, but we need the full turnout, not a partial turnout.”

Georgia Democratic leaders like Sen. Raphael Warnock have acknowledged similar sentiments. While both candidates are banking on Black voters, Warnock, an advocate for Harris, wants Black voters to keep looking ahead and get to the polls. “Oh, we just have to keep doing the work. And the good news is, that’s exactly what Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are doing. They’re not taking anything for granted,” Warnock said, according to The Hill, during an appearance on CBS’s Face the Nation.

“So, we’ll keep doing the work, and we’re going to get her over the finish line in Georgia and in the country.”

Harris has been spending time in Georgia, catering to Black voters with rallies with record-breaking attendance. Former President Barack Obama has been traveling with her on the campaign trail in hopes of garnering support for the former California senator. If elected, Obama will be passing the torch to Harris as the second African-American and first women-elected President of the United States.

