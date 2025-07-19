HBCU by Mary Spiller Mathew Knowles Tapped By Prairie View A&M To Lead New Entrepreneurial Program Mathew Knowles is the university's Inaugural Executive-in-Residence.







Prairie View A&M University, one of the nation’s historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), has announced the launch of a new Presidential Executive-in-Residence Program—and it’s kicking off with a familiar name: Dr. Mathew Knowles.

Knowles uses the “Dr.” title because he earned a Ph.D. in Business Administration from Cornerstone Christian Bible College in 2022.

Knowles, the acclaimed music executive behind Destiny’s Child and Beyoncé’s father, will be the inaugural Executive-in-Residence for the 2025–2026 academic year. The program aims to bridge academic instruction with real-world experience, particularly in entrepreneurship, branding, media, and storytelling.

“This is about more than bringing a marquee name to campus,” the university said in a statement. “It’s about redefining the classroom experience and preparing students to lead industries—not just join them.”

According to HBCU Gameday, Knowles will lead four master classes over two semesters in collaboration with the university’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and the Department of Languages and Communication.

Sessions will cover topics like branding, strategic visibility, narrative building, and transitioning from a solopreneur to a full-scale entrepreneur.

Students can take classes such as: “From Solopreneur to Entrepreneur” and “Strategic Visibility: Brand, Business, and the Power of the Narrative.”

In addition to teaching Prairie View A&M University students, Knowles will also conduct faculty development sessions designed to help instructors weave entrepreneurial thinking and storytelling into their lesson plans.

This isn’t the Knowles family’s first significant connection to HBCUs.

Beyoncé famously paid homage to HBCU culture in her Homecoming Coachella performance and has backed up her admiration with financial contributions, including a donation to Texas Southern University’s band program.

Mathew Knowles’ new role at Prairie View A&M extends that legacy into academia.

Known for his business savvy, Knowles has overseen more than $100 million in company exits and has formed partnerships with major brands like L’Oréal and Samsung. He is also a recipient of the National Speakers Association’s prestigious Master of Influence Award.

“His presence on campus marks a powerful statement about the future of HBCU education,” the university said. “By integrating entrepreneurship, culture, and academic excellence, we are preparing our students to lead with impact.”

With this new initiative, Prairie View A&M University continues to position itself to use cultural icons, business strategy, and academic rigor to inspire the next generation of students.

