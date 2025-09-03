Fugees member Pras Michel had his Aug. 29 sentencing in a federal court case delayed after he underwent emergency colon cancer surgery, a representative for his legal team told Complex.

The sentencing has been rescheduled for Oct. 3. The rapper faces as much as 20 years in prison.

In April 2023, Pras was convicted on 10 felony counts—including witness tampering, conspiracy, and failing to register as an agent of China—based on his relationship with a Malaysian billionaire who was accused of embezzling billions from the country’s sovereign wealth fund, 1MDB.

A jury found Pras guilty on 10 counts, including witness tampering, conspiracy, and failing to register as an agent of China. The U.S. Justice Department prosecuted the rapper, as the FBI stated that this was the “largest kleptocracy case to date.”

Several months after losing the trial, Pras requested an appeal, citing his trial attorney, David Kenner, who had gone viral for allegedly misusing artificial intelligence to draft closing arguments, which contributed to the rapper’s conviction, according to a brief filed with the court. His legal counsel had asked for a retrial based on that information being revealed.

It was reported in February that President Donald Trump considered issuing a pardon. When Pras released his solo project, Ghetto Supastar, in 1998, Trump appeared on the album via a voice message left for the rapper, acknowledging that he wished Pras success in his career.

“I have no doubt that you’re going to be a big success. I hope very soon you’re going to be in the leagues with me.”

As for the pardon, The Hollywood Reporter said the White House would neither confirm or deny that report. Pras’ legal team, meanwhile, was “exploring all available options following his case.”

