Keep it Low-Key: Precious Star Gabourey Sidibe Reveals She Secretly Got Married in Her Kitchen

Precious star Gabourey Sidibe shared that she married her partner, Brandon Frankel, last March, shortly after getting engaged.

According to News 24, the actress revealed the news during a Live with Kelly and Ryan appearance on Monday, Dec. 5.

“The thing about weddings is I don’t like them. Here’s an example of how much I don’t like them—I’m actually married. We got married over a year ago,” she explained.

The couple opted for a low-key option, tying the knot at their kitchen table.

“I really don’t like weddings,” she reiterated.

Following the interview, her hubby took to Instagram to post about his forever relationship with Sidibe.

“SURPRISE! I can finally call her my WIFE publicly! Since @gabby3shabby finally spilled the beans today on Live with Kelly and Ryan—we’ve been MARRIED since March ’21! Relieved we can finally tell the world. So thankful to have found my forever person, my partner-in-crime, and the love of my life. Every day is the best day with you. Nobody I would rather raise cats with and be in bed by a smooth 8 pm with. Love you forever,” he wrote.

Frankel shared multiple posts of himself and Sidibe flashing their wedding bands.

The two reportedly met on Raya, an exclusive dating app.

Sidibe announced her engagement to Frankel back in November 2020.

“It’s weird that people think we’re already married, but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see. My BFF proposed, and now I get to hold him forever. The funniest man I’ve ever met. The sweetest human to exist,” she said about the engagement.