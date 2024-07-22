Former President Barack Obama Releases Statement After Joe Biden Steps Back From Re-Election

Former President Barack Obama, along with other top Democrats like Nancy Pelosi, released statements of support for President Joe Biden in light of his announcement on July 21 that he would not run for re-election. Obama and Pelosi also failed to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris– under the guise of “navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead. But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges.”

The 62-year-old former commander-in-chief imparted kind words on his former vice president’s legacy and contribution to the nation.

“Sixteen years ago, when I began my search for a vice president, I knew about Joe’s remarkable career in public service. But what I came to admire even more was his character—his deep empathy and hard-earned resilience; his fundamental decency and belief that everyone counts.”

Obama continued, “Since taking office, President Biden has displayed that character again and again. He helped end the pandemic, created millions of jobs, lowered the cost of prescription drugs, passed the first major piece of gun safety legislation in 30 years, made the biggest investment to address climate change in history, and fought to ensure the rights of working people to organize for fair wages and benefits. Internationally, he restored America’s standing in the world, revitalized NATO, and mobilized the world to stand up against Russian aggression in Ukraine.”

Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we’ve also been reminded – again – that he’s a patriot of the highest order.



Here’s my full statement: https://t.co/Bs2ZumFXxe — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 21, 2024

Obama also thanked Biden and his wife, Jill, on behalf of former First Lady Michelle Obama, for their commitment to upholding the tenets of this nation’s founding.

“For now, Michelle and I just want to express our love and gratitude to Joe and Jill for leading us so ably and courageously during these perilous times—and for their commitment to the ideals of freedom and equality that this country was founded on.”

Obama also threw tasteful shade at disgraced felon Donald Trump.

“President Biden pointed us away from the four years of chaos, falsehood, and division that had characterized Donald Trump’s administration. Through his policies and his example, Joe has reminded us of who we are at our best—a country committed to old-fashioned values like trust and honesty, kindness and hard work; a country that believes in democracy, rule of law, and accountability; a country that insists that everyone, no matter who they are, has a voice and deserves a chance at a better life. “

Obama’s decision not to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris suggests the party may seek new candidates to emerge. Obama’s respect within the Democratic Party means his stance could significantly influence the direction of the nomination process.

Speaker Emerita of the House Nancy Pelosi also shared her thoughts on Biden’s decision not to continue in the 2024 presidential race.

“President Joe Biden is a patriotic American who has always put our country first. His legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history,” Pelosi penned on the X app.

“With love and gratitude to President Biden for always believing in the promise of America and giving people the opportunity to reach their fulfillment. God blessed America with Joe Biden’s greatness and goodness,” she concluded.

President Joe Biden is a patriotic American who has always put our country first. His legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history.



With love and gratitude to President Biden for always believing in the promise of… — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 21, 2024

On July 21, fully endorsing his vice president, Biden announced that he was not continuing in his bid for re-election because he wanted to focus on his current duties as president.

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today, I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee for our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”