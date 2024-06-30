Rep. Clyburn Says He’ll Back Kamala Harris If Biden ‘Ain’t There’

Rep. Jim Clyburn extends his support to the Biden-Harris ticket, even if one-half is not part of it. The congressman stated that he would be willing to support Vice President Kamala Harris if Biden “ain’t there” and vice-versa.

Clyburn shared his thoughts to USA Today on June 28, as Democrats across the country state their opinion on the party’s next steps. The news comes amid uncertainty regarding Biden’s competency, especially after his concerning performance during the first presidential debate on June 27.

Some political commentators and politicians believe that Biden should consider stepping down for the good of the nation. On the other hand, Clyburn urged supporters to “chill out” despite the frenzy.

“Stay the course. Chill out,” said the South Carolina representative. “I’m a Biden-Harris person, so I’m not getting away from that. I’m for Biden-Harris [and] going to be for Biden if Harris ain’t there and I’m going to be for Harris if Biden ain’t there.”

Many consider Clyburn’s endorsement of the President as a significant factor in South Carolina going blue in the 2020 election. The state was crucial is securing Biden the presidency.

However, Clyburn did agree that Biden’s debate performance left much desired from the head of state. Despite this, Clyburn believes supporters should continue to have faith that the President can step up his game, using a baseball reference to further his point.

“If this were a ball game he’s got two more swings,” he shared.

Moreover, Clyburn sees no suitable replacement for the already-established administration, especially with Biden leading the way. He believes there’s “no better” leadership than the one currently running.

However, sources report that Biden is meeting with family on June 30 as the pressure to step down continues. Based on his words, Clyburn hinted at a future endorsement that could lift Harris, this time for President.

