President of Morehouse College Announces Retirement Next Year

Morehouse College will soon begin its search for a new president. Its current leader, David Thomas, has announced his retirement at the end of the upcoming school year.

Thomas will officially step down from his role at the all-men’s HBCU in June 2025, as reported by 11Alive. Appointed in 2018, Thomas believes it is time for “fresh” leadership at the institution.

“After countless hours of reflection, I believe Morehouse’s future potential requires new leadership,” he shared in a statement to the school. “The next president will inherit a robust platform from which to build an agenda and vision that will accelerate and enhance the positive trajectory of the College. ”

He added, “Serving as president of Morehouse has been the honor of a lifetime. The best moment for a leadership transition is when an institution is strong, and the building blocks are in place to achieve its vision. I believe that time is now, and new leadership can bring fresh eyes, energy, and perspective to address challenges and discover new opportunities.”

During Thomas’ tenure, Morehouse increased its enrollment to 2,200, a 500-person increase from when the 67-year-old first started. Its endowment has also doubled to $280 million, with a $170 million project underway to revitalize the campus.

Among many other HBCUs, Morehouse’s number of applicants has also risen, reaching a new record of 3,600 this past year. However, Thomas’ reign also had its own controversies.

Most recently, the school faced criticism for inviting President Biden to speak at this year’s commencement. The invitation sparked outcry given Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war. Despite numerous calls by students and faculty to rescind the offer, Biden still spoke at the graduation this May.

Nevertheless, Thomas is championed for his work at Morehouse. The school itself boasts alumni such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Spike Lee. In their response to his retirement, the HBCU praised Thomas and his impact on the school’s overall growth.

“With over 30 years in higher education informing his vision, Dr. Thomas’s time in office has positioned Morehouse to exert even more profound influence in the 21st Century,” shared the school in a statement obtained by the news outlet.

Morehouse’s Board of Trustees will embark on finding the next leader for this new era. As for Thomas, he will stay involved at the college as member of its faculty.

RELATED CONTENT: Morehouse College Will Become First Educational Institution To Deploy Fully Spatial AI Teaching Assistants In Classrooms