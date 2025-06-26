Women by Ida Harris Founders Of Pretty Brown Girl Launch Historic Collegiate Chapter At FAMU The organization has impacted over girls around the globe







Pretty Brown Girl, a national movement committed to uplifting and empowering girls and women of color, proudly celebrates the historic chartering of an official collegiate chapter at Florida A&M University (FAMU) in Tallahassee, Florida. The celebration was held this spring, with over 40 young women in attendance, marking a historic milestone in the organization’s journey.

This powerful moment was made even more special by the leadership of Laila and Aliya Crawley, daughters of Pretty Brown Girl co-founders Sheri and Corey Crawley. As second-generation Rattlers, Laila and Aliya now serve as president and vice president of the newly formed Pretty Brown Girl FAMU Chapter.

“My husband Corey and I met at FAMU, 30 years ago, and the Pretty Brown Girl Movement was born from our shared passion for purpose and legacy,” said Sheri. “To now witness our daughters establishing a collegiate chapter on the very campus where our story began—it’s beyond full circle. It’s divine alignment.”

Founded in 2010, Pretty Brown Girl has positively impacted over 100,000 girls worldwide through confidence-building programs, school partnerships, community initiatives, and national recognition from prominent outlets, including NBC News, Essence Magazine, and The New York Times. The launch of the PBG FAMU Chapter represents a new era of leadership and expansion into higher education institutions.

This Pretty Brown Girl chapter joins the organization’s chapters at Howard University, which were started and led by Madison Belo, a previous PBG scholarship recipient, over the past three years. The collegiate chapters aim to foster self-love, sisterhood, and social impact among college-aged women, with programming focused on personal development, community service, and academic success.

Pretty Brown Girl extends deep gratitude to its Board of Directors, university supporters, and every student who helped bring this vision to life.

The PBG movement at Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University will formally kick off this fall through initiatives led by Laila and Aliya, aligned with Pretty Brown Girl’s core mission: To empower every girl to celebrate her beauty, voice, and brilliance.

