Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman ‘The Price Of Excellence’ Documentary Details Historic Underfunding Of HBCUs The documentary was made in partnership with U.S. Congresswoman Alma Adams.







A new documentary is highlighting the systemic underfunding for HBCUs.

Alma Adams, a U.S. Congresswoman for North Carolina’s 12th district, has partnered with The Century Foundation to bring “The Price Of Excellence” to the big screen. Adams appeared in the documentary’s trailer about how the opportunity to learn is a “fundamental” civil right.

“Of all of the civil rights for which the world has struggled and fought for 500 years, the right to learn is undoubtedly the most fundamental,” shared Adams.

The progressive think tank that produced the film aims to shed light on the importance of HBCUs and how they catapult diverse youth in academia. Filmed entirely at North Carolina A&T University, stories from both HBCU educators, students, and advocates give a holistic view of this persistent issue.

The documentary not only includes this personal insight. The Century Foundation detailed how the film examines “deep historical processes and complex data that impact underlying endowment practices, state appropriations, and funding gaps, painting a poignant picture: a transformative social institution hampered by the same biases it sought to address,” as reported by The Grio.



The discrepancy in funding and resources between HBCUs and predominantly white institutions remains vast. According to the Columbia Political Review, the endowment gap stood at 100:1 in 2024, with HBCUs essentially getting only $1 for every $100 a PWI receives. For land-grant institutions, the 2023 report confirmed these HBCUs were grossly underfunded by the states in which they are located, totaling $13 billion. They received only $1 billion in funding, compared to the $45 billion allocated to PWIs.

The gap remains an issue, as HBCUs continue to serve as a pipeline for Black graduates in medicine, engineering, law, and other fields. While significant political strides occurred during the Biden administration, including a record $17 billion allocation toward HBCUs, these institutions face budget cuts under President Trump. Now, many HBCUs are concerned about their futures, as federal funding is in jeopardy.

“The Price of Excellence” calls attention to the ongoing plight of HBCUs and how they are crucial to the upliftment of diverse communities in America. It includes commentary from various experts, including Dr. Katherine Wheatle of the Equity Research Cooperative, and historian Dr. Jelani M. Favors, a former professor at North Carolina A&T University who serves as VP for the Frederick D. Patterson Research Institute at the United Negro College Fund.

“The Price of Excellence” premieres on September 25, with both online and in-person screenings at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s annual conference. The director, JD Jones, calls the documentary “both a love letter to the legacy of HBCUs—and a battle cry for their future.”

RELATED CONTENT: 10 Historically Black Colleges And Universities With The Lowest Tuition