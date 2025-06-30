Prince George’s County Couple Building Community And Generational Wealth Through Franchising

Alesha and David Magby originally met at Morgan State University in 1999. After a brief relationship in 2003, they went their separate ways, but reconnected 12 years later, in 2015, at Homecoming. Both had experienced life separately, becoming older and wiser. They decided to marry in October 2020, and their union has created not just life partners but co-parents of a blended family and owners of a portfolio of multiple franchise units across Washington, D.C., and Maryland.

Since entering the franchise world in 2018, the Magbys now own four Tropical Smoothie Café franchises — two in Washington, D.C., and two in Maryland, with the newest location opening in 2023, across from their alma mater, Morgan State University, in Baltimore. Baltimore is also home to a Phenix Salon Suites franchise, which they purchased in 2022.

Five franchises in five years, with more than one brand, is an impressive accomplishment that BLACK ENTERPRISE knew our readers would want to hear more about. Alesha agreed to share more about their journey, how they plan to expand their portfolio, and advice for others looking to build community and generational wealth through franchising.

BLACK ENTERPRISE: What drew you to the Tropical Smoothie Café (TSC) and Phenix Salon Suites brands?

Alesha Magby: With Tropical Smoothie Café, we were loyal customers before even considering franchising. A location opened in our neighborhood, and it quickly became part of our weekly routine. Every Saturday morning, after our workout, we’d stop in to grab a smoothie and share a wrap. That small ritual—just the two of us enjoying something healthy and consistent—lasted for over a year and made the brand feel personal to us. When we finally decided to explore franchising opportunities, Tropical Smoothie Café was at the top of our list. It aligned perfectly with how we live and serve, offering healthy, delicious options in a welcoming environment. It wasn’t just a smart business move but a natural extension of something we loved.

We were drawn to Phenix Salon Suites because it represents something bigger than just a business; it’s about empowerment. This model allowed us to support individual entrepreneurs—stylists, estheticians, barbers, and beauty professionals, by helping them become business owners in their own right.

We loved the idea of providing beautiful, fully equipped salon spaces where professionals could run their businesses flexibly and independently, without the massive overhead of opening a traditional salon. It felt like a perfect fit for our values, offering real people a path to ownership and stability. There was also strong demand in the communities we serve. The beauty and wellness industry continues to grow, and many professionals seek private, modern spaces offering more control and safety. Phenix Salon Suites because it allowed us to diversify our portfolio while directly impacting entrepreneurs’ lives, especially women and minority-owned businesses, by helping them build something of their own within a supportive, high-quality environment.

BE: I understand you’re growing your portfolio with two new franchise brands: Einstein Bro. Bagels and Jersey Mike’s. What was it about those brands that drew you to them?

Magby: Yes, we are excited about bringing Einstein Bros. Bagels back to Prince George’s County, MD, through a franchise development deal we solidified with the brand, and we’ve also signed a one-store deal with Jersey Mike’s.

As experienced multi-brand franchisees, we recognize the value of strong, innovative concepts that fit well into our existing portfolio and resonate with the communities we serve. Einstein Bros. Bagels offers a high-quality, fast-casual breakfast and lunch experience, which was missing in several of our local markets, especially in Prince George’s County, where we grew up.

The brand’s commitment to fresh ingredients, warm hospitality, and ability to drive substantial morning traffic made it a natural complement to our other franchises.

We were super fans of Jersey Mike’s before we ever thought of franchising with them. For years, our family gatherings weren’t complete without a Jersey Mike’s catering box on the table.

During various International Franchise Association (IFA) events, we would visit the Jersey Mike’s booth to network and genuinely rave about our love for the brand. As we looked for more ways to diversify our portfolio, the conversation with the Franchise Development team shifted from raving fans to potential franchise partners.

What sealed the deal was the culture. The Executive Board reminded us of what we loved about Tropical Smoothie Café: a strong, values-driven team that was welcoming, professional, and truly wanted you to feel like part of their family. The support, the people, and the brand integrity all aligned with our standards for partnership and growth.

BE: Funding is always a topic people are curious to know about. Can you share a little about how you’ve funded your portfolio?

Magby: Funding is always tricky; there’s no easy path. We’ve learned how to navigate it by being resourceful, persistent, and proactive. Traditional banks weren’t always the best fit for us, so we started working with commercial lenders who better understood the needs of franchise businesses. We also did the legwork to find and apply for local grants and state funds specifically set aside for small businesses and entrepreneurs like us. Funding opportunities exist, but you must be willing to dig. That means researching constantly, asking questions, showing up at state and local offices, and confidently telling people what you’re trying to build. When you’re clear about your vision and refuse to take “no” for an answer, the information and the support eventually come.

BE: What is your advice on building a successful, diverse portfolio, and how does your success inspire others?

Magby: Building a diverse franchise portfolio starts with understanding your strengths and your long-term vision. You want to choose brands that not only complement each other operationally but also reflect your values and lifestyle. We have six key pieces of advice: 1) Start with what you know and love, 2) Diversify smartly, not just for the sake of variety, 3) Invest in strong leadership and systems, 4) Know your numbers and cash flow, 5) Leverage every resource—grants, lending partners, and state programs, and 6) Stay engaged with the franchise community.

As for inspiring others, we don’t always look at ourselves as “successful” in the traditional sense, because to us, success is a long journey, not a destination. There’s still so much we must learn; we rarely feel we have all the resources or answers. Every day presents something new, a challenge to overcome or a lesson we didn’t see coming. This path is not easy by any stretch. If anything is inspiring about our story, it’s that we’ve done it together. The real success isn’t in the number of units we operate or the brands we represent; it’s in being true teammates and partners, in both life and business. That’s the foundation of everything we’ve built. We hope others see that you don’t have to have everything figured out to get started. What matters most is showing up daily, trusting each other, and building on your strengths with relentless determination. If our journey shows anything, you can create something powerful when you lead with purpose, support each other, and never stop learning.

