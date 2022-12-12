Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Shut Down “Untrue Narrative” in Response to Netflix Documentary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are responding to the backlash from their Netflix documentary, which details their exit from the United Kingdom.

The day after part one of Harry and Meghan premiered on Netflix and became the “biggest show of the year in the UK,” as noted by Deadline, a global press secretary for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released an official statement clarifying their roles with the royal family.

“Their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties,” the press secretary said.

“Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series.”

They are choosing to share their story on their terms, and yet the tabloid media has created an entirely untrue narrative that permeates press coverage and public opinion,” they added, noting that “the facts are right in front of them.”

The docuseries provides an inside look into Harry and Meghan’s love story and their experience in the UK that led to the couple stepping back from their duties as senior members of the British royal family in 2020, and their life in the aftermath of that decision.

Shots show Harry and Meghan’s life in the States after leaving London in early 2020. The footage tells the story of their lives leading up to their romance, marriage, and the birth of their two children, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 3, and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, 1.

However, many in the UK are upset over the documentary and some of Markle’s mannerisms throughout. UK figures like Piers Morgan took to Twitter soon after the docuseries became available for streaming to bash Markle and her interpretation of royal culture.

If Meghan Markle finds Royal traditions so ridiculous as she so clearly does in this video, why doesn’t she give up being the Duchess of Sussex and stop leeching off our country? Oh wait. She wouldn’t be able to rake in millions otherwise. pic.twitter.com/qqc7pxYrlA — Dominique Samuels (@Dominiquetaegon) December 8, 2022

Each episode runs a statement saying “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.” The royal family has remained silent on the docuseries as part two nears its Thursday premiere.