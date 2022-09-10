 Prince William Invites Harry and Meghan To Join Walkaround at Windsor Castle Following Death of Queen

Events News

Prince William Invites Harry and Meghan To Join Walkaround at Windsor Castle Following Death of Queen

84
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales view floral tributes left at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The newly-appointed Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, were seen walking alongside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, outside Windsor Castle after the death of Queen Elizabeth

According to Kensington Palace, William invited the couple following the passing of their grandmother on Thursday, reports PEOPLE

The foursome wore all black as they walked the castle, waved to spectators, and admired the makeshift memorial of flowers for the late queen; what a royal source called, “an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family.”

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex meet members of the public at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

They revealed that this symbol of union is of great significance, considering the estrangement between the Sussexes’ departure from the throne and friction between the families in recent months.

“It’s such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you’d hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process,” revealed the royal source.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales look at floral tributes laid by members of the public on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

According to the outlet, the couple were already in the United Kingdom for a charity event tour at the time of the monarch’s death, however not invited to see her on her deathbed.

Despite the strain, Harry and Meghan did actually meet with Charles privately and introduced him to his grandchildren, 1-year-old Lilibet and 3-year-old Archie.

“It was a fantastic visit. The prince was delighted to see his grandson and meet his granddaughter for the first time,” said the source, stating that it was “wonderful” for the couple to be back in Britain with family.

Following Charles’ induction to the throne at St. James’s Palace in London, William closed out his speech in remembrance of Elizabeth, “My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love. All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen. I will honor her memory by supporting my father, The King, in every way I can.”

Meghan and Harry are slated to extend their stay in the U.K. until Sept. 19, which is when the queen’s funeral is expected to take place.


×