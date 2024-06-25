Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Brings Black Magic To Magic Kingdom

During the month of Juneteenth, Disney World will unveil Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, one of its Blackest attractions yet—and it is nothing short of magical much like the Black talent involved with the concept.

The amusement park company invited media to the exclusive preview and a star-studded shindig that highlighted New Orleans culture and integral collaborators who brought the adventure to fruition. In attendance was Stella Chase, daughter of Leah Chase, award-winning chef of Dooky Chase restaurant in New Orleans, along with grandson Edgar “Dook” Chase and granddaughter Myla Reese Poree; jazz musicians Terence Blanchard and PJ Morton; talk show host Tamron Hall; Anika Noni Rose, the voice of Princess Tiana in the Disney animated film Princess and The Frog; and Mama Odie herself, Jenifer Lewis, to name a few.

Lewis shared her enthusiasm for the ride’s existence.

“I’m excited. It’s us. It’s special because we built this country and we should be represented everywhere…and here we are.” The Black-ish actress said. “Look at this. This will be here forever.”

At the helm of it all was Sivonne Davis, vice president of marketing strategy for Walt Disney World Resort. Davis spoke to the intentionality around inclusion and representation and to the commitment and passion it took to accomplish such a feat.

“It is my critical responsibility to show up for others, to everyone, quite frankly.” Davis told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“I try to make sure I have a connection with everyone, especially making sure people like myself feel like they see themselves and see the possibilities,” she said. “Sherita said it brilliantly, ‘It has been a love story to Louisiana,’ but it’s also a love story to our cast and to Walt Disney World bringing forth all the possibilities in a brilliant way.”

Blanchard was ecstatic about experiencing the Disney moment with his children and grandchildren and bringing an authentic New Orleans sound to the production.

“Baby, let me tell you something,” the famed musician told BE. “Disney is about family … I have my son and my grandson here with me and we’re just hanging out and having a great time. What can beat that?”

Blanchard added, “I did the music for the Q-line, and it’s all New Orleans-based music with New Orleans musicians and brass bands. Leah Chase is singing. I’m performing. Hopefully, you all can get a sense of the history of the music from the city and hopefully it can spark some interest.”

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

It starts with a walkthrough of Princess Tiana’s Palace, where park-goers are surrounded with family history that is inspired by Leah Chase, the famous New Orleans restaurateur and her family legacy. Notable features are the portraiture that line the walls, memorabilia which fills the rooms, jazz as the backdrop, and the smell of beignets in the air. After traveling through nostalgic times, a log boat awaits riders.

Thrill seekers are in for a treat as a colossal-sized princess Tiana introduces the adventure and offers a word of caution to riders before entering at their own risk.

Riders then float all up and through a lagoon designed to mimic a New Orleans swamp ride, experiencing all the twists and turns and splashing water that comes with each curve up until the final 52.5 foot drop. The color array of animatronic characters and scenes throughout the adventure will excite children and adults.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure officially opens at Disney’s Magical Kingdom on Thursday, June 28.

