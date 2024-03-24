Prison Escapee Captured By U.S. Marshals After Planet Fitness Workout

Isaiah Tilghman, a 33-year-old prison escapee, was captured on March 22 in Philadelphia after U.S. Marshals and Fugitive Task Forces in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh facilitated the arrest in conjunction with Philadelphia police.

As CBS News reports, Tilghman was arrested at approximately 11:00 A.M. after leaving a Planet Fitness location in Philly.

@USMS_Philly arrested western Pennsylvania escapee, Isaiah Tilghman, 33, this morning in the 3300 block of Aramingo Ave in Philadelphia. Tilghman escaped from the Blair County Prison on December 3rd, 2023, after being arrested on drug related charges and PA parole violations. pic.twitter.com/cNvW4Gbv4z — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) March 22, 2024

According to an announcement from Robert Clark, the supervisory deputy U.S. Marshal for the Eastern Pennsylvania Task Force, “This arrest was a result of Fugitive Task Forces in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, diligently working together, to capture a dangerous escapee.”

Clark added, “The Marshals Service is unequivocally the best in the business at finding people who do not wish to be found, and this arrest reinforces that fact.”

Tilghman originally escaped from the Blair County Prison in Hollidaysburg, PA, on Dec. 3, 2023. He had been arrested on drug-related charges as well as a parole violation before he escaped the custody of the prison.

At the time of his escape, according to the Blair County Prison Board, Tilghman had been incarcerated but not yet sentenced. Since his recapture, he is charged with escape, flight to avoid apprehension, among other charges.

Fox 29 reports that investigators believe Tilghman had traveled in excess of 200 miles to get from Hollidaysburg to Philadelphia, where he was captured.

After a red Ford truck matching the description of one Tilghman allegedly stole was found in Philadelphia on March 20, Marshals were able to identify a Black BMW he was allegedly using and followed him to the gym.

Once Tilghman emerged from Planet Fitness, he was surrounded by more than 20 US Marshals agents and summarily arrested. According to ABC 6, Tilghman is currently in custody in an undisclosed location, and authorities are allegedly planning to make an argument to revoke Tilghman’s bail.

