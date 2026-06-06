Sports by Edwian Stokes Pro Athlete Syndicate Bets Big On Crowdfunded Real Estate To Combat Urban Housing Crisis A roster of sports stars is skipping traditional private equity to democratize urban property ownership







A roster of sports stars is skipping traditional private equity to democratize urban property ownership, targeting 25,000 homes nationwide in overlooked communities, presenting a scalable blueprint for Black wealth creation.



NFL quarterback Jameis Winston and Adrian Muhammad, chairman of Kinexx Modular Construction, are leading this initiative. At the 1 Percent Conference in Chicago, Winston introduced a real estate strategy backed by more than 20 professional athlete-investors, including Jaylon Johnson, Edwin Jackson, Mark Ingram, and Cam Jordan. They are advancing a scalable, factory-built modular housing system to increase homeownership on narrow, underused urban lots.

The Scale of Inequality

This investment syndicate targets key challenges in the U.S. housing market: a national housing shortage estimated at 3.8 million homes by Goldman Sachs and 5 million by Zillow, and a significant wealth gap. The Federal Reserve’s Survey of Consumer Finances shows the median homeowner’s net worth is over 40 times that of renters. The syndicate aims to address these issues by redeveloping urban infill lots in former industrial centers.

Decades of redlining and urban neglect have left nearly 250,000 vacant lots in post-industrial cities like Baltimore, Detroit, Chicago, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Columbus, St. Louis, and Nashville. Traditional builders often overlook these lots due to permitting challenges and limited economic incentives. The group plans to revitalize these areas in historically Black neighborhoods such as Chicago’s Bronzeville, where unused lots represent $100 million in untapped annual development value.

As Kinexx Chairman Muhammad notes, “Our communities are in need, but they’re valuable, rich in people, rich in history, and rich in land.” According to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, this project allows eligible companies like Kinexx to raise funds through Regulation Crowdfunding, removing the accredited-investor barrier and letting retail investors participate with investments starting at $500.

Kinexx plans to build 25,000 homes in major U.S. cities over five years and address a 10,000-home workforce housing shortage in Barbados through international expansion.



A Kinexx modular home installation in action



The Business Case: Scale vs. Risk

Kinexx’s strategy uses a proprietary, factory-built modular construction process. Company-owned manufacturing facilities and a patented threading system for custom layouts deliver significant operational gains. Off-site assembly speeds home completion by 30% to 50% compared with standard methods. According to Kinexx, this approach shortens build times, reduces delays from weather and logistics, and helps protect financial margins.

Market Validation & Risks

Kinexx has delivered over 100 homes in Chicago and demonstrated fast-track assembly in Detroit pilot projects, reducing completion times by 35%. However, national expansion presents new challenges. Kinexx collaborates with developers, municipalities, and community land trusts to deliver housing in high-demand areas. The company is expanding its network of regional manufacturing facilities to support off-site modular construction closer to target markets, enabling faster delivery and lower logistical costs.

Strategic partnerships with financial institutions and community organizations are designed to accelerate the project pipeline and build community trust, supporting sustained growth as the business model expands nationwide. To address risks such as regulatory challenges, construction cost volatility, and local land-use regulations, Kinexx is establishing a specialized compliance team, broadening its supplier base, and partnering with local governments and workforce training programs.

Ultimately, this venture is a high-risk test of whether collective athlete capital, combined with innovative manufacturing and municipal partnerships, can transform systemic urban deficits into a scalable, repeatable business model.

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