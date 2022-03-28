Producer Will Packer Makes Oscars History By Employing an All-Black Production Team

Movie and television producer Will Packer made history over the weekend when he led the first all-Black production team in Oscars history.

From #OscarsSoWhite in 2015 to #Oscars Black af in 2022: EPs: Will Packer + Shayla Cowan

Trophy presenters: 87th Mister + Miss NCAT

Co-hosts: Regina Hall + Wanda Sykes

Red Carpet: Terrence J

Performers: Beyoncé

Governor’s Ball Menu: Ghetto Gastro pic.twitter.com/DNOZvSYWLh — Krystal Franklin (@krysfranklintv) March 27, 2022

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the show that aired on March 27 didn’t just make noise with the Will Smith and Chris Rock fracas. Packer made history leading the first all-Black production team in the history of the 94th annual Oscars.

“I’m someone who always believes, ‘I can show you better than I can tell you.’ I’m proud of ours being the first all-Black team, but I don’t feel the need to talk about it inordinately. I’d rather show the world what we can do, and then after the fact, we can talk about how great the result was that this particular team produced. There is no doubt our skill sets and perspectives are allowing us to create a show that will be different than that of our predecessors.”

Last October, Academy President David Rubin announced that Emmy®-nominated producer Packer had been tapped to produce the 94th Oscars®. This production was Packer’s first time being involved with the Oscars.

The talented Packer is the founder and CEO of his own film production company, Will Packer Productions, and Will Packer Media, a television, digital, and branded content company. He has produced or executive produced many movies that have earned critical praise throughout the years. Films that may be recognizable include The Photograph, Little, What Men Want, Night School, Breaking In, Girls Trip, Ride Along 2, Straight Outta Compton, No Good Deed, Think Like a Man Too, Ride Along, Think Like a Man, Takers, Obsessed, and Stomp the Yard.

Packer has also been involved in television production as well. His list of television credits includes, That Girl Lay Lay, Blackballed, Ambitions, Bigger, Being Mary Jane, and Uncle Buck. Packer’s remake of Roots earned the producer an Emmy nomination.