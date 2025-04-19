News by Kandiss Edwards Prosecutor Seeks Higher Bond For Michigan DoorDash Driver Accused Of Assaulting Restaurant Owner The DoorDash driver allegedly assaulted the owner of Amigos Street Tacos







A DoorDash driver accused of assaulting a Macomb County, Michigan, restaurant owner has been released on bond, but prosecutors are seeking to have it revoked, the Detroit News reports.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, led by Peter Lucido, filed an emergency motion to increase or revoke the bond for Daveon Jahmel Godbold after the 20-year-old was charged with assault.

Lucido said the current bond terms do not guarantee Godbold will return to court and cited public safety concerns as a key reason for the motion.

“We are committed to protecting our hardworking business owners and residents and ensuring accountability,” Lucido said in a statement.

The incident occurred on April 12 at Amigos Street Tacos in St. Clair Shores, some 17 miles outside of Detroit. Godbold was working as a DoorDash driver when he arrived to pick up an order. According to authorities, an argument broke out after restaurant owner Jose Perez refused to hand over the food.

Godbold allegedly assaulted Perez before leaving and returning with an unidentified accomplice. Both men then reportedly attacked Perez.

Both men were seen on video entering the restaurant, jumping over the counter, and violently attacking the owner as employees looked on. Some reports suggested the confrontation may have stemmed from a locked restroom at the establishment.

Godbold faces multiple charges, including unarmed robbery, a 15-year felony; assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer, a two-year felony; delivery or manufacture of marijuana, a four-year felony; and two misdemeanor counts of malicious destruction of property and aggravated assault, according to The Macomb Daily.

Godbold appeared for arraignment in 40th District Court on April 15. Magistrate Theodore Metry set a $25,000 personal bond with a GPS tether and imposed an additional $100,000 cash or surety interim bond. A probable cause hearing is slated for April 22 at 8:30 a.m. before Judge Joseph Oster.

The case has raised questions about background checks and oversight for DoorDash and other gig workers. Local officials are calling on delivery platforms to adopt stricter safety policies to help prevent similar incidents.

RELATED CONTENT: Near-Death Delivery: DoorDash Driver’s Close Call Caught On Doorbell Camera