Prosecutors Say Diddy Poses A Flight Risk And Ongoing Threat In Bail Opposition The feds want Diddy to remain behind bars while he awaits sentencing.







Federal prosecutors are firing back at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ latest bid for bond, calling him a flight risk and a danger due to his history of violent behavior.

On July 31, federal prosecutors filed documents arguing why the disgraced hip-hop mogul should stay behind bars while awaiting sentencing for his two Mann Act convictions, TMZ reports. The feds say that Combs’ charges highlight “aggravating—not mitigating—factors,” pointing to his history of violence as proof of why he poses a danger to others. They also say he’s a clear flight risk given the serious prison time he could be facing.

The filing came a day after Combs requested to be released on $50 million bail while he awaits an Oct. 3 sentencing. He’s also asking Judge Arun Subramanian to overturn the conviction, claiming he never personally had sex with the prostitutes he allegedly arranged to sleep with his ex-girlfriends during his frequent “freak-offs.”

While the Bad Boy founder was acquitted of the more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges, his conviction under the Mann Act still holds him liable for transporting individuals across state lines for sex. But Combs isn’t going down without a fight.

His July 30 filing claims that he never arranged travel or engaged in sex with any of the prostitutes; he merely filmed the encounters between his exes, Cassie and “Jane,” as a voyeur and amateur pornographer. He also argues that the women coordinated the encounters themselves.

Now, he’s asking the judge to grant a new trial focused solely on the Mann Act charges, which he hopes to overturn. His filing comes weeks after his conviction on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution in violation of the Mann Act, with each count carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

In their latest filing, prosecutors say Combs is now facing a “substantially higher” sentence than the four to five years they initially anticipated. It’s now up to the judge to determine the rapper’s fate.

