Diddy Makes Another Attempt To Get Out Of Prison

As the embattled entertainment executive awaits his federal prison sentencing, scheduled to take place in October, Diddy’s attorneys have asked the judge to consider another bond offering to allow Diddy to go home until his next court date.

According to The Associated Press, after receiving a partial guilty verdict in his high-profile Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) trial and being denied bail, attorneys for the former Bad Boy executive have asked Judge Arun Subramanian to release Diddy on a $50 million bond.

The request was made July 29, as the mogul would like to return home to his Miami mansion before his federal sentencing Oct. 3. The Mt. Vernon-raised music producer is currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center, located in Brooklyn. He has been there since his Sept. 16, 2024, arrest and has been charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy was acquitted on July 2 of federal charges of sex trafficking and operating a criminal enterprise, but found guilty of a Mann Act violation. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

In the request, Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, stated that the conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center are dangerous, and other people who were convicted of similar prostitution-related offenses were typically released before sentencing.

“Sean Combs should not be in jail for this conduct,” Marc Agnifilo said. “In fact, he may be the only person currently in a United States jail for being any sort of john, and certainly the only person in jail for hiring adult male escorts for him and his girlfriend.”

Judge Subramanian previously denied Diddy’s request to be released, as federal prosecutors and several others, including Diddy’s former artist and girlfriend, Cassie, who testified against him in the trial, opposed the move and asked the judge not to grant the mogul’s request.

