'RHOP's' Wendy And Eddie Osefo Accused of Fraud As Prosecutors Seek Records Citing Aliases And Credit Card Misuse







New details have emerged in the fraud case involving Real Housewives of Potomac star Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie Osefo.

Maryland prosecutors have moved to obtain additional financial records. The pair, arrested on Oct. 9 and who face multiple fraud-related charges, are accused of using an extensive array of credit cards and aliases to obscure their identities, according to new filings reported by People.

Prosecutors told the court that the Osefos hold “approximately 40 credit and/or debit cards, some of which are believed to be in company names” and others tied to the aliases “Pam Oliver” and “Eddie Hennessy.” They argued that these alleged pseudonyms and corporate accounts were a “deliberate attempt to mask their identity.”

The state also pushed for access to broader financial documentation, writing that they expect such material “to show a pattern of excessive spending, supporting motive in this case.”

“Insurance fraud is a financial crime, and in that, the amount of debt owed by the Osefos, jointly, individually and by the businesses that they own, is highly relevant to their motive,” the prosecutors said.

Attorneys for the couple called the probe a “fishing expedition,” with Eddie Osefo’s lawyer, Joseph Murtha, saying that prosecutors are “looking for something they haven’t figured out after 18 months of investigating.”

The couple is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 2.

“At the outset, Police failed to properly investigate the initial burglary despite clear indications of a break-in, displaying clear bias against the Osefo family,” the Osefos said in a statement released through their legal team. They also accused investigators of remaining unresponsive for more than a year, and of subjecting them to scrutiny not applied to other public figures.

“We believe it is deeply unjust for the Sheriff’s Office and Office of the State’s Attorney for Carroll County to publicly expose confidential financial information about Eddie and Wendy Osefo,” the statement continued, calling the release of personal details an act that “serves no lawful purpose.”

According to the statment, “the Osefos have never used an alias on any financial application; this allegation is false and misleading” and that the alternate names were used only for package delivery “to safeguard the identity of very public figures.”

The couple has been charged with 16 counts—seven of them felonies.

