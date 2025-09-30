Prosecutors Demand 11+ Years For Diddy’s Upcoming Prison Sentence

As we draw closer to the sentencing date for Sean Combs, AKA Diddy, after the former Bad Boy CEO was convicted on two charges for violating the Mann Act, federal prosecutors have requested that the entertainment mogul receive a sentence of “at least 135 months’ imprisonment,” along with a fine of $500,000.

According to The Associated Press, the prosecution’s requests follow Diddy’s attorneys’ statement in court papers that he should be allowed to leave prison after being incarcerated for more than a year leading up to his trial. On July 3, a jury found him guilty of the Mann Act violation: “the offense of knowingly transporting any individual, male or female, in interstate or foreign commerce or in any territory or possession of the United States for prostitution or sexual activity which is a criminal offense under the federal or state statute or local ordinance,” according to the Department of Justice. Still, it acquitted the “No Way Out” music producer of federal charges of sex trafficking and operating a criminal enterprise.

The mogul is scheduled to learn his fate Oct. 3 in Manhattan, before U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian. In asking for the more than 11-year sentence, prosecutors stated, “His crimes of conviction are serious and have warranted sentences over ten years in multiple cases for defendants who, like Sean Combs, engaged in violence and put others in fear.”

Defense attorneys for Diddy have stated that he is a changed man since his incarceration and has realized that his overuse of drugs contributed to the violent acts he has been accused of committing. However, the prosecution countered that he is “unrepentant” and although Diddy conceded his acts of violence and abuse throughout his trial, “incredibly, … he now argues that his victims should shoulder the blame.”

The maximum sentence for each charge is 10 years, as he faces a total of 20 years for the two charges for which he was found guilty.

Diddy has been locked up in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center for over a year following his Sept. 16, 2024, arrest.

