Protester Who Performed With Kendrick Lamar Gets Lifetime Ban From NFL Stadiums







The protester during Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl performance who waved a flag bearing the words “Sudan” and “Gaza” before being tackled by security has been permanently banned from all NFL stadiums.

A now-viral video captures the moment a performer in Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl set unveiled a Gaza-Sudan flag in protest against the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. Moments later, security is seen pursuing the man as he jumps from atop a car and runs across the field waving the flag.

CBS News reports that he was eventually tackled and removed from the field. New Orleans police said the man was removed from the stadium following the incident, but no arrest or summons were issued.

Earlier part of the Kendrick Lamar performance before the guy with the "Gaza Sudan" flag was tackled. #SuperBowlLIX pic.twitter.com/5hminT505S — Stephen Espinoza (@StephenEspinoza) February 10, 2025

The NFL has since revealed that Kendrick and his team were unaware of the performer’s intentions. The protester received a lifetime ban from all league stadiums.

“We commend security for quickly detaining the individual who displayed the flag,” the league said in a statement. “He was a part of the 400-member field cast. The individual hid the item on his person and unveiled it late in the show. No one involved with the production was aware of the individual’s intent.”

Roc Nation said the protest was “neither planned nor part of the production and was never in any rehearsal.”

The Super Bowl protest occurred against the backdrop of a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, which began on Jan. 19 and remains intact. Palestinian militants have released hostages, while Israel has freed Palestinian prisoners.

Despite this, concerns persist about the durability of the peace. President Donald Trump recently sparked controversy by suggesting that the U.S. is “committed to buying and owning Gaza.” The Palestinians seek the Gaza Strip and the West Bank as part of a future independent state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

While Israel has shown interest in resettling Gaza’s population, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently described it as “a revolutionary, creative vision.” However, this proposal has been rejected by Hamas, the Palestinians, and much of the international community.

