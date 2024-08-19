Pro-Palestinian Protesters Take Over Chicago With Demonstrations Ahead Of DNC 

Hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters are expected to take over the streets of Chicago while the Democratic National Convention (DNC) is in town, Politico reports.

The main group behind the organizing is March on the DNC 2024. After Vice President Kamala Harris announced her presidential campaign, the group met for over an hour to strategize on its approach, which was once aimed at President Joe Biden, or “Genocide Joe” as they like to call him, over policies on Israel. “We all came to a consensus that it’s not going to make a difference; that [Harris] represents this administration,” said the Chair of the U.S. Palestinian Community Network, Hatem Abudayyeh.

“We’re going to stay full steam ahead.”

Banners bearing the name “Killer Kamala” are flying as protesters storm the streets of the Windy City despite Harris’s push for stricter restrictions on the Israeli government, including an arms embargo. An arms embargo is a type of sanction used to coerce states and non-governmental actors to improve their behavior in the interests of peace and security, and Harris does not support this move.

The first DNC protest in Chicago has begun marching down the city's historic Michigan Ave., surrounded by police and press https://t.co/xAjAzA5q8z pic.twitter.com/dMjyKi7uEE — Dave Byrnes (@djbyrnes1) August 18, 2024

Nearly six large protests are scheduled during the DNC, but the biggest is set for Aug. 19. Thousands are expected to march up the street from the United Center, where Harris and running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are scheduled to give acceptance speeches. Labeled as a “family-friendly march,” the demonstration was organized by a pro-Palestinian coalition of advocates from Michigan, New York, California, and Indiana who fight for various causes and issues.

Since Harris called for a cease-fire ahead of other blue leaders, some activists wondered if a softer approach made more sense. “There is admittedly a change of tone, and for many, a sense of a breath of fresh air,” Linda Loew, an organizer for Bodies Outside of Unjust Laws coalition, said. “But rhetoric and promises are simply not enough. We certainly are glad and welcome the support of any and all Democrats who say that they’re for any of these issues, but we need to see action.”

Two protesters were already arrested on Aug. 18, according to The Hill. One woman, 23, was arrested for criminal defacement of property and resisting or obstructing a peace officer. Another man, 28, faces similar obstruction charges and was taken into custody for criminal damage. As an estimated 50,000 people are expected to visit Chicago for the convention, including delegates, political adversaries, journalists, and more, local authorities have plans in place with the Secret Service for safety precautions.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said that people who vandalize the city or engage in violent protests will be arrested. “We’re going to make sure that people have their First Amendment rights protected, that they can do that in a safe way,” Johnson said.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, once under consideration as Harris’s vice presidential candidate, is all for protests as long as they are peaceful. “There are a lot of people who are inside the hall who will believe in some of those messages and carry that with them,” Pritzker said.

“But importantly, the Democratic Party doesn’t shut people out and disallow them from expressing their First Amendment rights.”

