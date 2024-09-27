News by Sharelle Burt NYC Protestors Call Mayor Eric Adams ‘A Disgrace’ After Federal Indictment Adams has faced criticism for the rise in illegal police stops







Protestors blasted NYC Mayor Eric Adams during a press conference, telling him that his federal indictment is not “a Black thing” but a “you thing,” MSNBC reported.

During the first press conference since the indictment was placed against Adams, a protester used a megaphone to make sure he was heard, and listed a number of reasons why he feels the mayor should move on.

“This is not a Black thing, this is a you thing. This is a you thing, Eric Adams,” the protestor started as Adams grinned outside of Gracie Manor.

“This is not a Black thing. Your policies are anti-Black. You are a disgrace to all Black people in this city. The things that you have done are unconscionable. You hurt our schools, our streets are dirty, our children are harassed by police…this is ridiculous. You can ‘shush’ me all you want but the people are with us. And this is not a Black thing, this is a justice thing.”

"You are a disgrace for all Black people in this city!"– Eric Adams's news conference is not going well pic.twitter.com/Gq0Ui8Yeyh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 26, 2024

During this tenure, Adams has faced criticism for the rise in illegal police stops, often disproportionately targeting Black and Brown men. Reports from June 2023 revealed the controversial “stop-and-frisk” teams are making some unlawful stops, finding 24% of the stops were unconstitutional. The task force was disbanded by Adams’ predecessor, former Mayor Bill de Blasio, but was reinstated after Adams took office in 2022.

His first initiative sought to bring back undercover, plain-clothed cops, similar to the ones involved in the case of Eric Garner in 2014.

The protestor, identified as Black Lives Matter member Hawk Newsome, according to The New York Post, isn’t the only one who called Adams out for his legislation that has often been labeled anti-Black . Activist and lawyer Olayemi Olurin grilled the mayor during a heated segment of Power 105’s The Breakfast Club, while presenting the very public stop-and-frisk report. Fans supported Olurin, calling Adams out for what they described as the mayor looking guilty as he attempted to defend himself, interrupting the attorney continuously.

Newsome led the crowd of critics in chants shouting, “no bail,” as Adams stood surrounded by religious leaders and former NAACP president Hazel Dukes. Another protestor correlated Adams’ case to that of disgraced media mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. “You belong in jail with no bail next to Sean ‘P-Diddy’ Combs,” the protestor yelled.

When Dukes projected the idea that “We’re not here to criticize,” one protester responded saying, “Yes we are!” Another critic called Dukes “a political pawn” who is seemingly “in favor of the cops.”

Adams is the first NYC mayor to be criminally charged while still sitting in office. If he is forced out of office, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams will become mayor.

