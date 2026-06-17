Lifestyle by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Proud And Loud: 6 Pride Events Across The U.S. These are among the biggest Pride events happening this year that brings people together.







Pride celebrations are taking place across the country throughout 2026, but a handful of premier events stand out for their size, cultural significance, entertainment lineups, and community impact. Whether you’re looking for massive parades, street festivals, or destination-worthy celebrations, these are among the biggest Pride events happening this year that bring people together.

1. NYC Pride — New York City, New York

One of the world’s largest LGBTQ+ celebrations, NYC Pride remains the gold standard for Pride events. The 2026 festivities culminate on June 28 with the annual Pride March and PrideFest, the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ street festival. The celebration traces its roots to the Stonewall uprising and regularly attracts millions of spectators and participants.

2. Capital Pride — Washington, D.C.

The nation’s capital hosts one of the country’s most influential Pride celebrations, featuring a June parade, festival, concerts, and community events throughout Pride Month. Capital Pride draws visitors from across the Mid-Atlantic and is known for blending celebration with advocacy and political visibility.

3. Chicago Pride Parade — Chicago, Illinois

Chicago’s Pride Parade is among the largest in the world, attracting more than 1 million spectators annually. The citywide celebration on June 28 includes Pride Fest, concerts, neighborhood events, and a parade route that winds through several of Chicago’s most vibrant LGBTQ+ communities.

4. San Francisco Pride — San Francisco, California

As one of the birthplaces of the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement, San Francisco Pride remains a major cultural event. The June 27 & 28 celebration combines activism, entertainment, community programming, and one of the nation’s most recognizable Pride parades.

5. LA Pride & WeHo Pride — Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles hosts multiple Pride celebrations, with WeHo Pride serving as a centerpiece. The early June 2026 event featured a major parade and performances from nationally recognized artists, drawing thousands to West Hollywood throughout Pride Weekend.

6. Atlanta Pride — Atlanta, Georgia

Held annually in October, Atlanta Pride is among the largest Pride celebrations in the Southeast. The October 10 and 11 event attracts attendees from across the region and serves as a major cultural and economic driver for the city’s LGBTQ+ community.

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