Lifestyle Influencer MsHBCU Calls for Media, Fans, Brands to Continue Support for HBCUs

As a young publicist, Brandy Star Merriweather (socially known as MsHBCU) is always looking to support multicultural efforts that align with helping her peers at HBCUs level opportunity within their careers.

General Motors (GM) is doing just that through their 10-week immersive summer internship and talent acquisition diversity pipeline programs. As GM aspires to be the most, their support for the HBCU community continues as they are the exclusive sponsor for the largest and most popular HBCU athletic conference–SWAC.

“Working with GM to amplify the visibility of their efforts toward the electric future as they put my peers onto more opportunities is so stirring. With GM we have the educational support for EV adoption within our local communities. I see how they are authentically spreading awareness and familiarity of the General Motors vehicles brands, mission, and EV adoption education. I stan—and look forward to enjoying the football game even more knowing there’s so much more GM has planned,” says MsHBCU.

From Home Depot’s ‘Retool Your School’, to General Motor’s ‘Discover The Unexpected’, Brandy Merriweather believes that companies who provide support for HBCUs are making mutually beneficial investments into the maximized value of their brand. It’s not just the support but the consistency and internal inclusion which will only continue building the future. As an entrepreneur Brandy is continuing her career by advocating for HBCUs, content creators, and GenZ. She is trailblazing change within the creator community but continuously creating solutions. Her passion for the future matches GM’s.

Brandy was able to experience the SWAC Championship and witnessed GM’s on-site activation featuring the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 and 2023 GMC Yukon AT4. In addition to showing up at the tailgate, they presented three checks totalling over $130,000, and announced they are giving both of the school’s coaches and a HBCU Mother vehicles.

“This type of support should not change. What Deon Sanders has done for the HBCU community the last three years is commendable,” says MsHBCU.

“Him stepping away as JSU’s coach gives us the unique opportunity to continue to build authentic relationships and visibility. If the mission is to focus on the players, the HBCU community, and hope for impact–then the priority of efforts should continue. It is up to the team, city, media, sponsors, and more to continue their inclusion efforts and priority toward HBCUs” says MsHBCU.