Puma Illustrates the Power of Black Excellence Through the Launch of 'We Are Legends' Platform

“We Are Legends” is PUMA’s new storytelling and product developing platform celebrating Black excellence and cultural impact.

The collection seeks to honor the Black creatives trailblazing influence on cultural progression around the globe and strives to empower and amplify the voices of our Black community—our legends. Championed and led by an internal collective of Black designers, the name, “We Are Legends,” reminds us to celebrate the now in Black culture and not just the rich history of past. The “We Are Legends” mission is to both increase representation within the design industry and drive real change within the very communities we are celebrating. The collective established a three-pillar model to ensure this initiative is making a tangible impact over time through donation, awareness, and community. Through “We Are Legends,” PUMA aims to be the brand that fights for representation in the design industry and the world.

“The name, We Are Legends, comes from the idea of celebrating the now in Black culture. Often when we

celebrate Black culture, we look to the past. However, our collective wanted to help change this narrative

by empowering people to speak up in their most authentic voices now, to create their own legacy that

will be legendary,” said Ariel Weeks, chair of the PUMA B-Bold ERG and footwear merchandising manager.

“We Are Legends shines the light on both the legacy of this design collective and the

legends within their own communities.”

“I am extremely proud to introduce the world to We Are Legends, a collective of Black designers who are

a prime example of when employees step up to drive and be the change that they want to see. This first

collection within the We Are Legends platform, The Yard, is a homage to the spirit of the beloved HBCU

experience and a celebration of Black excellence.”

“The goal of We Are Legends is to not only tell stories that are authentic and highlight the beautiful aspects of Black culture, but through this platform PUMA will aim to lead the charge in activating the next generation of Black creatives through building early awareness and providing accessibility to roles in this industry via strategic partnerships, mentorship, and education,” said Michelle Marshall, director, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (PUMA North America).

The debut collection within the We Are Legends platform, “The Yard,” is inspired by Homecoming–a

tradition in many high schools and colleges in the United States where they welcome back former

students and members. The collection features men’s and women’s apparel in a bright palette of maroon,

purple, and orange. Designs use material mixing and multi-placed collegiate graphics that unify schools,

yard culture, and heritage. PUMA classics like the Suede are revamped with modern accents, shapes, and a

neo-archival head-to-toe style. Design details references styles worn by HBCU students in the past and

currently, capturing the culture’s deep history and honoring their contributions to American style.

“The Yard,” the first collection under the We Are Legends platform will release globally on Oct. 1,

2022, on the PUMA app and at the New York City Flagship store. On Oct. 3, 2022, the collection will

be available on PUMA.com and select retailers worldwide with a retail price range of $40 to $120.