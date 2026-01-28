Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Pusha T Reacts to Clipse’s Vatican Performance Becoming a ‘Jeopardy!’ Question, ‘We Made It’ Pusha T honors his late grandmother after Clipse' Vatican performance becomes a "Jeopardy!" question.







Pusha T paid tribute to his late grandmother after his hip-hop group appeared as a question on her favorite show, Jeopardy!

The “Grindin’” rapper took to Instagram on Jan. 28 after watching a Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions episode and seeing Clipse—his group with brother, No Malice—appear in the category “It Happened in 2025.” The moment felt especially meaningful, Pusha shared, as it served as a tribute to their late grandmother.

“Hey Shank (my grandmother in heaven), we made it!!!” he captioned an Instagram post of the Jeopardy! clip. “Watching @jeopardy was what we would do every night…I was too young to know the answers, but turning the TV off wasn’t an option. I caught on quick, and it became ‘our’ thing…look at your grandsons. Hope you were watching and playing along tonight.”

The Jeopardy! clue spotlighted the Virginia rap duo’s history-making performance at last year’s “Grace for the World” concert in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican.

“In 2025, Clipse gave the first-ever rap performance in this city-state during the ‘Grace for the World’ concert,” host Ken Jennings said in the clip. After two wrong answers, one contestant finally answered correctly. “What is the Vatican?”

“Even less rapping the Vatican,” Jennings jokingly quipped.

Clipse performed “The Birds Don’t Sing” alongside John Legend for more than 250,000 attendees at the Pharrell Williams–co-directed event. With the song serving as a tribute to their late parents, the performance, which landed them on their late grandmother’s favorite show, adds to the full-circle moment.

“It was definitely a moment for us,” Malice said of the 2025 event. “I think we definitely broke ground. It’s overdue and past time that people understand that hip-hop belongs everywhere. It’s expression, it’s communication, it teaches the world about our culture. It’s an art form that’s celebrated in every walk of life. It’s nothing that should be surprising — we should be celebrated everywhere.”

