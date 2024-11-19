Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Pusha T Launches ‘Grindin’ Coffee Brand With Exclusive Los Angeles Pop-Up To celebrate its release, Pusha T collaborated with Cafe Tropical to serve up cups to curious fans.







Pusha T is expanding his enterprises to coffee. The rapper has launched his coffee brand, Grindin, with an exclusive pop-up in Los Angeles.

The premium coffee blend is high in caffeine and takes its name from a song from the original duo, Clipse, produced by Pharrell. To celebrate its release, Pusha T collaborated with Cafe Tropical to serve cups to curious fans.

The collaboration also ties into Pusha T’s persona. The rapper, known for his gritty and clever lyrics about drug dealing, decided to launch Grindin with Cafe Tropical as a distributor. According to Hypebeast, the cafe’s original owners were also heavily involved in smuggling cocaine in the ’70s.

“All my dreams and ideas start from my passions,” wrote the rapper in the caption about the partnership. “Luckily, I have been able to find partnerships and platforms to help bring my visions to life… This is just a piece of me and how I start my day.”

The house ambassador for Louis Vuitton channeled his inner barista by appearing at the restaurant on Nov. 16 for the brand’s debut. The blend can be used in traditional drinks such as hortados and cortados, with a press release calling it “a strong black coffee reflecting the artist’s taste,” per Pitchfork.

Another chance for coffee lovers to try Grindin occurred at Camp Flog Gnaw. Pusha T hosted a pop-up at the music festival, but attendees were able to get more than a drink from the brand. The 47-year-old also debuted merchandise, such as T-shirts and hoodies, to accompany the coffee.

Pusha T continues to build his empire, as the multi-Grammy nominated rapper capitalizes on his provocative brand to blend up something new. For those outside Los Angeles, Grindin will also make its nationwide debut in early 2025. In the meantime, those who want to try out a cup will have to seek out the next pop-up.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Timing Is Everything’: Clipse Reunites, Reviving Their Gritty Lyricism With New Album