Pusha T Is Newest House Ambassador For Louis Vuitton

As recording artists Clipse prepares the finishing touches on their next album, group member Pusha T has been announced as the latest House Ambassador for the Louis Vuitton fashion house, according to Billboard.

An Instagram post from Louis Vuitton reveals the Virginia rapper wearing some of the latest from the brand.

“Pusha T for Louis Vuitton. The Maison and Men’s Creative Director @pharrell are pleased to welcome the artist as the newest House Ambassador, beginning a new chapter of Louis Vuitton’s longstanding commitment to the musical arts.”

The announcement comes after Pusha T and his brother, No Malice, appeared at the company’s Men’s Spring-Summer 2025 Show in Paris. The duo also released a new single that debuted at the fashion show. “Birds Don’t Sing,” featuring John Legend, played during the outing. It’s the Clipse’s first recording together since 2009.

Their long-time producer, Pharrell Williams, is also producing their latest project and is Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Creative Director.

“His ambassadorial nomination at Louis Vuitton is a testament to his commitment to artistry and a strong personal style, both echoing Maison’s own dedication to unique expression across fashion and culture,” according to an LV press release. “Pusha T’s role as House Ambassador underscores Louis Vuitton’s vision of bringing together diverse cultural influences to build powerful storytelling within its storied menswear universe. The Maison looks forward to this exciting collaborative journey ahead.”

Earlier this year, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama, a French native, was also named as a house ambassador for the Louis Vuitton brand. Other notables associated with the brand include Tyler, the Creator, who debuted his capsule collection on Feb. 21. Deion Sanders’ sons, Shedeur and Shilo, modeled for an LV fashion show in Paris in January. Even a pregnant Rihanna was spotted in a commercial for the summer 2024 collection of the popular fashion house.

