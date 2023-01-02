Put Your Best Self Out There With Resoume Resume Creator

The New Year is quickly approaching. For many, that means change, but this year why not celebrate you and all you’ve achieved with this cool platform.

Whether setting new fitness goals or finding that unique professional opportunity, you can make your resolution a reality. Finding a job in a market full of job seekers can be challenging, but the best way to distinguish yourself to stand out is with a fresh, new resume.

Thanks to Resoume, building a new resume doesn’t have to be daunting. For a limited time, you can purchase a lifetime subscription for $24.99. That’s a savings of more than 60% from the original MSRP ($95.50).

Forget hours of copying and pasting information and formatting. Instead, Resoume’s platform does the work for you by allowing users to easily import information from Linked In to create attention-grabbing resumés, cover letters, and portfolios.

Resoume also ensures that your output is ATS-aligned, so no more rejected resumes! In addition, Resoume keeps up with applications, interviews and more, so you can focus on preparing for your next big interview. It even creates a personal website for you and an online version to easily share with others.

After purchase, all you need to do is redeem your code online within 30 days to access Resoume. It can be accessed on your desktop or mobile device. Users will need an existing account on account on Google, Facebook, GitHub, Chrome, Safari or Firefox to use the subscription.

Resoume is rated 4.5 by a number of users who tout its ease of use and functionality.

“I recommend using this, as it is one of the best resume builders. It is easy to use and has many templates to choose from. It is highly recommended!” writes verified purchaser Faisal Ahammad.

Take advantage of this special savings before it’s gone, and put your best self out there for the New Year and find the perfect job.This savings is good until 1/9/23 11:59PM pacific time.

Prices subject to change.