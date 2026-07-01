Tech by Selena Hill PwC Global Chairman Pushes Back On AI Layoff Fears, Says ‘Companies Embracing AI Are Hiring More People’ Mohamed Kande is challenging the fear of A.I. adoption.







As artificial intelligence reshapes workplaces around the world, PwC Global Chairman Mohamed Kande is challenging the fear that widespread AI adoption inevitably leads to mass layoffs.

During an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box at the VivaTech conference in Paris, Kande said companies integrating AI “at scale” are actually increasing headcount rather than reducing it because implementing the technology requires additional talent to manage new systems, products, governance, and client services.

“We don’t see AI reducing the number of workers. We see companies that are embracing AI at scale increasing the number of workers that they need because they are embracing AI,” Kande said.

His comments come just days after PwC released its 2026 AI Jobs Barometer, which found that companies most exposed to AI have experienced stronger growth in both employment and wages than organizations with lower AI adoption. According to the report, highly AI-exposed companies have increased headcount by 52% since 2018, compared with 36% among less AI-intensive businesses. Wages also grew faster—24% versus 17%, respectively.

Rather than replacing workers outright, Kande argued that AI is fundamentally changing the nature of work by making employees more productive. He described the technology as giving workers “superpowers,” while emphasizing that skills such as emotional intelligence, sound judgment, collaboration, and adaptability will become increasingly valuable as AI automates more routine tasks.

His optimistic outlook stands in contrast to growing concerns about AI-driven workforce reductions across the technology sector. According to recent labor market data, U.S. employers announced more than 97,000 job cuts in May, with artificial intelligence cited as the leading reason for layoffs for the third consecutive month. Several major technology companies have also announced workforce reductions while simultaneously increasing investments in AI infrastructure.

Still, Kande acknowledged that AI is reshaping entry-level employment. PwC’s research found that traditional junior roles are evolving rapidly, with employers increasingly seeking candidates who possess more advanced technical and professional skills from day one. The report found that AI-exposed entry-level positions requiring more senior-level competencies have grown, while lower-skill entry-level roles have declined.

For business leaders, Kande said the conversation should shift away from whether AI replaces workers and instead focus on how organizations redesign jobs to unlock greater productivity and growth. Companies that successfully integrate AI, he said, will be positioned to create more value and potentially more employment opportunities rather than those that lag behind.

RELATED CONTENT: Billionaire Robert F. Smith Urges Companies Not To Replace Interns With AI