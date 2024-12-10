Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Quavo Named Humanitarian Of The Year For Work Against Gun Violence Quavo thanked 'everyone fighting for change and fighting for my brother Takeoff, who inspires me every day.'







Quavo was honored as Humanitarian of the Year for his efforts in combating gun violence at Variety‘s eighth annual Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles.

The Migos rapper reflected on the loss of his nephew and group member Takeoff in 2022, sharing how the tragedy motivated him to advocate against gun violence. Quavo explained how channeling his grief into anti-violence initiatives, such as his Rocket Foundation, gave him a renewed sense of purpose.

“Losing my brother Takeoff was the worst moment in my life. I didn’t know where to go, where to turn, I didn’t know if I still wanted to make music,” Quavo said during his acceptance speech.

He ended by thanking “everyone fighting for change and fighting for my brother Takeoff, who inspires me every day.”

Greg Jackson, deputy director of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, presented Quavo with the award and commended the rapper’s relentless dedication to tackling gun violence through his Rocket Foundation.

Founded in November 2022 in memory of Takeoff, who was that same month in Houston, the foundation supports community-focused programs addressing gun violence and has quickly grown into a significant force for change.

Quavo’s advocacy efforts include meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris during the Congressional Black Caucus legislative conference in September 2023 and hosting the first-ever Rocket Foundation Summit on Gun Violence Prevention in Atlanta earlier this year. He also joined Harris at a rally supporting the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, one of the most sweeping federal gun control laws in U.S. history, and helped in the creation of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

Quavo’s anti-gun violence efforts have made a meaningful impact on both local and national levels. In March, the Rocket Foundation launched Sparks Grants, awarding $10,000 each to 10 Atlanta organizations committed to fostering safer communities. Over the summer, Quavo collaborated with the Offender Alumni Association to host a music education workshop for at-risk youth as part of the Rocket Camp initiative.

The Rocket Foundation collaborates with partners such as the Offender Alumni Association, H.O.P.E. Hustlers, Community Justice Action Fund, and LIVE FREE, focusing on community-driven solutions to combat gun violence.

