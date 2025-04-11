Celebrity News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton New York Artist Sues Quavo For Unauthorized Use Of Ferrari Sculpture In Promo Video Daniel Arsham filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, accusing the Atlanta rapper of copyright infringement.







Former Migos member Quavo has been taken to court by an artist who accuses him of unauthorized use of a Ferrari sculpture the rapper displayed in a video he posted on social media.

According to ARTNews, artist Daniel Arsham filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, accusing the Atlanta rapper of copyright infringement and violating the right of publicity. The action includes his record label, Quality Control Music, and HYBE America.

The dispute is over a sculpture Arsham created, Quartz Eroded 1961 Ferrari GT, which was done in 2018, being used without permission in a promo video, “Back to the Basics 2025.” The video was also posted on social media.

The legal paperwork was filed on March 31. In the suit, he claimed that the video, which is appropriately registered with the U.S. Copyright Office, unlawfully incorporates his sculpture.

In the lawsuit, the artist states that the “infringing video features Quavo performing in front of the artwork” and is displayed “prominently” in the 45-second video. Arsham says the defendants never got permission to use his artwork. Although cease-and-desist letters were sent to Quality Control and HYBE America in December 2024 and January 2025, the content featuring the sculptures was never removed or taken offline.

“By failing to obtain Mr. Arsham’s authorization to use the Artwork or to compensate Mr. Arsham for the use,” the lawsuit states, the defendants “have avoided payment of license fees and other financial costs associated with obtaining permission to exploit the artwork, as well as the restrictions that Mr. Arsham is entitled to and would place on any such exploitation as conditions for Mr. Arsham’s permission, including the right to deny permission.”

He is seeking a permanent injunction so that Huncho Jack, the Jack Huncho artist, and the recording label cannot infringe on his copyright. He is also seeking monetary compensation for damages and disgorgement of profits.

