A Queen Latifah Biopic Is On The Way!

The details about Dana Owens’ life are about to be told to the masses! According to Forbes, Owens, better known as Queen Latifah, will have an upcoming biopic for viewing audiences. The New Jersey-bred entertainer, who started her career as a rapper, has worn many hats, including movie producer, actress, singer, and many other titles that we will learn about in the project.

The biopic will be produced by Latifah’s production company, Flavor Unit Entertainment, which she owns with her partner Shakim Compere. They will be working in collaboration with fellow rapper and entertainer Will Smith and his Westbrook Studios company and Jesse Collins Entertainment.

Queen Latifah and Flavor Unit Entertainment will produce a biopic from Will Smith based on the Grammy and Emmy Award-winning star’s life and career.https://t.co/3fisHWJ9E6 pic.twitter.com/FegEVjc6R3 — Forbes Entertainment (@ForbesEnt) September 19, 2024

This project is the first of several that the three companies will be doing that will showcase the lives and careers of several prominent hip-hop artists.

“We all came into this industry together, and hip hop has shaped each and every one of us,” said Queen Latifah and Shakim Compere in a written statement. “Hip hop’s impact has expanded beyond just music and has created a lasting impression on culture and society overall. It is a dream to be able to collaborate with friends and colleagues that have not only a shared understanding but are able to tell these stories that were the backdrop of our lives.”

Smith, who also started his career as a rapper before becoming one of Hollywood’s most bankable actors, will work with Miguel Melendez under the Westbrook Studios umbrella; Collins and Dionne Harmon will perform their work through Jesse Collins Entertainment; and Charlie Mack has also signed on as a producer on the project.

“Queen Latifah’s story is one of triumph that needs to be shared with the world. Joining forces with such amazing people to educate and inspire through storytelling is just the beginning of the impact this partnership will have,” Collins said.

No further information was released about when the project will be released and/or who will portray Latifah and others in the biopic.

