Queen Latifah To Be First Female Emcee Honored At Kennedy Center

History has been made in this year’s list of Kennedy Center honorees. Queen Latifah will be the first female emcee to be honored for lifetime artistic achievement by the program during its 2023 show on Dec. 3.

The Washington, D.C. ceremony takes place at the Kennedy Center Opera House, and has spotlighted artists whose craft and contributions have made a significant impact on American culture since 1978 .

The former rapper will be featured as the Kennedy Center pays homage to Hip-Hop’s 50-year anniversary, as detailed by CBS News.

In a statement made on Latifah’s induction into the coveted Honorees list, Deborah F. Rutter, President of the Kennedy Center, praised the emcee’s art and work.

“Hip-Hop has been an important, thriving art form here at the Center for a number of years; what a privilege it is to bestow an Honors to the First Lady of Hip-Hop who has inspired us along the way, ” shared Rutter.

Latifah’s fellow honorees include famed comedian Billy Crystal, five-time Grammy winner Renee Fleming, singer and producer Barry Gibb, and vocalist and host Dionne Warwick. Latifah is the sole performer with a background in rap and Hip-Hop among the honorees, and is only the second rapper in the show’s history to ever be chosen, as LL Cool J was the first to be selected in 2017.

According to the New York Times, the “Equalizer” star was “in shock” when she found out about the news while in her dressing room for the CBS show.

Joining in the widespread commemoration of Hip-Hop’s 50th birthday, the Center will also hold a salute to the expansive genre created by and pioneered through the decades by African-American artists.

“This year we pay special tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, a uniquely American culture whose constant evolution is one of enduring relevance and impact, reflecting our society as it has grown into an international phenomenon,” expressed Rutter.

A past honoree, Gloria Estefan, will host the show. It is set to premiere to the public in late December in the following weeks after its live ceremony.

