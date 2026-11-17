(Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Lifestyle by Selena Hill National Hip-Hop Month: Queen Latifah’s Rock Hall Induction Is A Major Win For Women In Hip-Hop The hip-hop pioneer honored the women who paved the way and the next generation of female MCs during the ceremony.







Queen Latifah is officially part of music history. The Grammy-winning rapper, actress, and producer was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2026 class on Nov. 14 at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater. Presented by Megan Thee Stallion and Remy Ma, the honor recognized Latifah’s groundbreaking influence on hip-hop and her contributions to music and culture.

The Newark, New Jersey, native celebrated the milestone alongside fellow hip-hop pioneer MC Lyte, who was also recognized at the event. The two artists performed a medley of their hits before bringing Megan and Remy onstage to perform Latifah’s iconic 1989 anthem, “Ladies First.” Latifah said the performance represented the very message she intended to deliver when she recorded the song decades ago.

“It’s all that I hoped for out of that record,” she told The New York Post’s Page Six. “I wanted that record to be an anthem for women. I wanted it to be something that made women feel good about themselves.”

She also clarified that the record was never intended to create division between men and women. Instead, its message centered on confidence, self-respect, and women supporting one another.

“[It’s] not about knocking men down or separating us at all. It’s really about cheering women on, being a cheerleader for us and our own self-esteem and our confidence, and how we should treat ourselves,” she said.

Latifah also credited the supportive men in her life for helping her pursue music that championed women, recognizing that empowerment benefits entire families and communities. Her induction speech reflected just how significant the moment was for a woman who helped challenge hip-hop’s traditionally male-dominated landscape.

“There’s a time that I would’ve thought something like this would be inconceivable to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It’s difficult enough being a woman in hip-hop, let alone being a hip-hopper in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” she said.

The honor carries particular significance given Latifah’s influence on generations of women in music. Her debut album, “All Hail the Queen,” introduced audiences to “Ladies First,” while her 1993 album, “Black Reign,” featured “U.N.I.T.Y.,” a Grammy-winning record confronting misogyny, domestic violence, and the mistreatment of Black women.

According to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Latifah’s influence extends beyond music. Her career as an award-winning actress, producer, author, and entertainment executive helped expand opportunities for women across the industry.

Latifah expressed gratitude for the recognition, saying, “I am feeling blown away by the amount of love in this moment, and how far we’ve come.”

She also acknowledged the personal sacrifices behind her professional achievements, thanking her son, Rebel, longtime partner Eboni Nichols, family members, and friends for supporting her career.

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