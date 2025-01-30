News by Kandiss Edwards New Orleans Artist Is The First Non-NFL Employee To Create Super Bowl Logo Tahj’s willingness to halt the production of her Mardi Gras Indian costume underscores her commitment to "put on" for her city.







Queen Tahj, A Black woman and New Orleans native, created the new logo for this year’s 2025 Super Bowl LIX. It marks the first time the National Football League has collaborated with an artist outside its organization to bring the event to life.

A member of the Golden Eagles Mardi Gras Indian Tribe, the artist took to Instagram to express her “extreme gratitude for [her] city” and explain the personal sacrifice she made to complete the project:



“There aren’t too many things in this world that can make me decide not to continue sewing on my new suit for 2024. With that being said, I present to you Super Bowl Logo LIX. This is the first time in history the NFL has collaborated with an artist outside of its organization for the Super Bowl logo design.”

Tahj’s willingness to halt the production of her Mardi Gras Indian costume underscores her commitment to “put on” for her city.

New Orleans has a rich history of Black Masking Indian culture, a practice that honors the Native American tribes that helped shelter and assist enslaved Black people in their escape to freedom. There are over 40 documented tribes in New Orleans, according to NewOrleans.com. Tribe members hold positions of honor within their communities.

“Each tribe has positions among its members, such as Big Chief, Big Queen, Spy Boy, and Flag Boy. Each position carries individual responsibilities,” the outlet states.

The costumes are handmade and uniquely beaded, with many taking years to create. When the time spent on conceptualization and design is factored in, some costumes take more than a year to bring to life.

While the traditions, history, and rules governing each tribe of Black Masking Indians may differ, their intent is the same as Tahj’s: to honor and respect the city that nurtures their spirit and the people who made it possible.

Super Bowl LIX is taking place in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Feb. 9. Tourists can also check out the Mardi Gras Indians at various parades held during the Carnival season, which ends Mar. 4.

