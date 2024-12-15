News by Daniel Johnson Quentin Jackson, Former Harlem Globetrotter, Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison For PPP Loan Fraud Nearly $4 million in fraudulent PPP funds were awarded to Jackson or individuals he recruited.







Quentin Jackson, a 58-year-old former NC State basketball player and Harlem Globetrotter, was sentenced to a seven-year prison sentence on Dec. 13 after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering in connection with obtaining fraudulent proceeds from the pandemic-era Paycheck Protection Act (PPP).

According to ABC 11, Jackson had been implicated by the Department of Justice in a scheme principally carried out by Jackson, Edward Whitaker, and Lamont Taylor to obtain fraudulent PPP loans.

According to Special Agent in Charge Donald Eakins of the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation in the Charlotte Field Office, “Schemes to fraudulently obtain federal funds meant to provide assistance to small businesses is unacceptable.”

Eakins added, “The defendant took advantage of critical aid programs intended to provide relief for businesses affected during the pandemic by fraudulently applying for and obtaining COVID-19 program funds. “IRS Criminal Investigation special agents will continue to pursue individuals who try to exploit federal relief programs for their personal gain.”

Per the Justice Department’s press release, Jackson worked with others to get fraudulent PPP loans for others in the names of companies which were under Jackson’s control.

Once the monies were obtained, Jackson then cooked the books so it looked like he was making payments to employees, but in reality, he told his “employees” to cash the checks and bring the money back to him.

According to the Justice Department, Jackson also set up a racket for himself where he earned a fee for each fraudulent borrower he recruited to the scheme, eventually recruiting over a dozen individuals to the scheme.

Nearly $4 million in fraudulent PPP funds were awarded to Jackson or individuals he recruited.

U.S Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Michael F. Easley, said in a statement that Jackson’s foul needed appropriate consequences.

“We in the Carolinas idolize our basketball stars, especially the ACC greats who played on Tobacco Road,” Easley said. “As a college point guard and Harlem Globetrotter, Jackson’s crossover was deadly. But he drew a foul when he used his talents and reputation to recruit people into a multi-million-dollar fraud on our nation’s pandemic relief program. This seven-year prison sentence should stand as a warning to anyone who took advantage of our nation’s generosity in a time of need. We are patient, persistent, and willing to use every second on the shot clock.”

