Baller Jaylen Brown’s Dad Arrested For An Alleged Stabbing In Sin City

Quenton Marselles Brown, the father of Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, was recently arrested for attempted murder in Las Vegas.

According to KSNV, the 57-year-old patriarch, who goes by his middle name, Marselles, was booked Aug. 21 for allegedly stabbing someone at All American Park. The two engaged in an altercation after Marselles hit the driver’s side door, which led to tempers flaring. The girlfriend of the stabbing victim told police officers that they were sitting in their vehicle, and when Marselles parked right beside them, he got out of his car on the passenger side, and he hit the driver’s door, setting off the confrontation.

The stabbing victim got out of his car to check to see if there was damage, and Marselles remarked that “it was just a bump,” and allegedly called the man a “b**ch a**.” That set the boyfriend off as he hit Marselles’ side mirror in response to his comments. That move supposedly elevated the situation, causing Marselles to ask him “if he wanted to go,” to which the victim stated that he wanted to.

A witness to the attack stated that Marselles swung his weapon at the victim 25 times.

An attorney for Marselles, Arnold Weinstock, claimed that his client stated that the victim had a gun and struck him with it during the altercation. His bail had been set at $300,000.

The boyfriend turned his back and Marselles “briskly walked after him while producing [an] unknown object from his right side,” according to the victim’s girlfriend. The boyfriend was stabbed several times as she stated that Marselles “swung his arm in a straight stabbing motion and struck [the boyfriend] in his back.” After trying to fight back, the victim went back to the car, and then they drove to a nearby pharmacy, where they waited for an ambulance to arrive.

The victim suffered stab wounds to his back, upper right clavicle area, and left hand, plus a broken right rib that might need surgery. He was listed in critical condition.

Police officials said that when Marselles was arrested, he told them that the altercation was “over a door ding.”

“He spontaneously uttered that this was all over a door ding without being asked any questions by Patrol officers,” the police report stated.

