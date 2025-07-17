Video Surfaces Of Man Charged In Twins‘ Stabbing Getting Beatdown, Claims Self-Defense

On March 17, 2024, an incident led to the alleged murder of 19-year-old Samyia Spain and stabbing of her twin sister, Sanyia, in the arm, but defense attorneys stated a video of the attack shows Veo Kelly, who is charged for the alleged assault, was acting in self-defense as he was the one who was attacked.

According to the New York Daily News, surveillance video from the attack was given to the defense attorneys, and they cite the footage in stating the self-defense claim as the trial approaches for Kelly. He has been in jail for over a year and is charged with murder. His attorney, Javier Solano, requested bail when he appeared in Brooklyn Criminal Court July 10, but the judge denied it and stated Kelly would remain in custody.

Kelly is accused of attacking the twins after he was rejected by one of them at a bodega. He was allegedly drunk, an initial reporting stated that his attack on the women was due to not being given a phone number. Surveillance video reveals that he was attacked outside in the street by five girls.

Solano stated that his client was beat

en by a group of five girls in the skirmish, and after kicking him in the face and stomping his head, they walked away. However, the twins came back to assault him, and that’s when he stabbed Samyia and Sanyia to defend himself.

“The video clearly shows that Veo was being savagely beaten by a group of five girls that were punching him, kicking him in the face, and stomping on his head,” Solano said. “There is no doubt that they were trying to seriously injure or kill him.”

In the footage, Kelly is seen being jumped by the five girls as he is on the ground. After they kicked, punched him, and stomped on his head, they walk away, and he is seen on the ground retrieving his phone and possessions that fell. Seconds later, the twins are seen coming back and attacking Kelly, and that is when the video shows him in defense mode using his weapon to fend the girls off.

WARNING: Violence ensues in video footage.

“Any reasonable person under that situation would have defended themselves in any way they could,” the attorney said. “We’re confident that we’re going to win this trial. It’s just a shame that he has not been given bail and has to wait for his trial in jail.”

