Questlove and Black Thought Partner With Disney For 'Rise Up, Sing Out' Animated Children's Series

Questlove and Black Thought, co-founders of the iconic hip-hop band The Roots, have partnered with the Disney Channel and Disney Junior on a short-form animated series.

According to Variety, Rise Up, Sing Out, which premiered yesterday, is an eight-episode series that will deliver empowering and optimistic messages about different cultures and celebrate differences in people.

The children’s series, executive produced by Questlove and Black Thought, is now available on Disney Plus after the first episode was presented on Disney Channel and Disney Junior.

Questlove and Black Thought appear as animated characters in the series and produced the music.

Disney describes Rise Up, Sing Out as shorts that “are designed to be inspiring, empowering, and optimistic about race, culture, community, and celebrating differences.”

“The ‘Rise Up, Sing Out’ shorts touch on a lot of real-world issues, especially for young Black kids, that just weren’t talked about when we were growing up. The beautiful thing about these shorts is that not only are they going to provide young kids the proper language to talk to their friends and family about some of the things that might be bothering them, but it’s also going to give parents the tools on how to respond,” Questlove and Black Thought said in a written statement.

“We feel this is the perfect moment and the perfect time for us to put this project out into the world to plant a seed about kindness that will hopefully have a lasting impact for generations to come.”

Walt Disney Records plans to release the music from Rise Up, Sing Out on Friday. .

Questlove took to his Instagram Tuesday to promote the shorts:

“Presenting a brand new #Disney Jr series called “Rise Up, Sing Out” that will premier on @disneyplus and channel TOMORROW February 2nd!!”