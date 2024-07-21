Teen Track Phenom Quincy Wilson Shatters His Own 400m World Record–Again!

Quincy Wilson, the 16-year-old track and field prodigy, has once again broken his own U18 world record in the 400m dash, marking another bullet point on a very strong resume for his inclusion on the 4×400 relay squad in Paris. Wilson blazed to a 44.20 at the Holloway Pro Classic on July 19, breaking the record of he set twice at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

According to The Athletic, Wilson’s time was pushed by the 2023 national champion, Bryce Deadmon, who ran a 44.23 to come in second place. As it relates to Wilson’s chances to make the 4×400 team, the top three times (Quincy Hall, Michael Norman, and Chris Bailey) from the Olympic Trials are entered in the pool by default and tradition holds that Vernon Norwood, the fourth place finisher at the trials, will earn another spot. The remaining two spots are determined by the coaches, and Wilson has placed himself firmly in competition for one of those spots with his times and performances.

The relay team is expected to be announced later in July, and Wilson’s chances are only improved with each performance he lays down on the track. Currently, he is the youngest male track athlete to make a U.S. Olympic team and the Bullis School student currently has an NIL deal in place with New Balance. In June, Wilson’s coach, Joe Lee described to The Athletic how Wilson has dealt with the pressure that comes with performing on this level with a measure of maturity that belies his age.

“If you knew the pressure and the weight of what he’s had to endure,” Lee said. “And he’s done it with a smile on his face. I’ve got to give credit to his parents for raising just such an amazing kid…It’s some stuff he’s had to endure that he doesn’t deserve. The hate. People saying things that are negative. Show me something that you can see wrong with this kid. Obviously, you don’t want to pay attention to that. But you know, he’s 16.”

But Lee said he still see people rallying behind Wilson, “I’m happy that they’re supporting such a good young man… It’s about this was a young kid who is trying to fulfill his dreams.”

RELATED CONTENT: Quincy Wilson, Sha’Carri Richardson, Running And Representing For Team USA