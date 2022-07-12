Quinta Brunson Brought To Tears By Steve Harvey’s Praise On ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

On Sunday’s episode of Celebrity Family Feud, Quinta Brunson was brought to tears.

The star, executive producer and creator of Abbott Elementary and her costars took on the fan-favorite game challenge against the cast of HBO’s Hacks.

The episode was even more special as Joyce Abbott, Brunson’s sixth grade teacher who inspired the ABC mockumentary-style sitcom, made her family feud debut on Brunson’s team.

As longtime host Steve Harvey introduced the two teams, he dedicated a moment to give Brunson her flowers.

“Let me tell you something, this is a bad girl here right there,” said Harvey, 65. “I’m really proud of you, because the way you did it, you don’t even know.”

Brunson’s team chimed in to agree with Harvey. “I’ve gotta stop crying on television,” Brunson said. “Thank you!”

“No, what you’re doing is hard,” Harvey added. “Trust me, I know.”