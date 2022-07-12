Quinta Brunson Brought To Tears By Steve Harvey’s Praise On ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

On Sunday’s episode of Celebrity Family Feud, Quinta Brunson was brought to tears.
The star, executive producer and creator of Abbott Elementary and her costars took on the fan-favorite game challenge against the cast of HBO’s Hacks.
The episode was even more special as Joyce Abbott, Brunson’s sixth grade teacher who inspired the ABC mockumentary-style sitcom, made her family feud debut on Brunson’s team.
As longtime host Steve Harvey introduced the two teams, he dedicated a moment to give Brunson her flowers.
“Let me tell you something, this is a bad girl here right there,” said Harvey, 65. “I’m really proud of you, because the way you did it, you don’t even know.”
Brunson’s team chimed in to agree with Harvey. “I’ve gotta stop crying on television,” Brunson said. “Thank you!”
“No, what you’re doing is hard,” Harvey added. “Trust me, I know.”
While tears came running, Brunson grabbed a tissue from one of her teammates.
Harvey also took time to introduce Abbott personally, saying “Girl, you on TV!”
“I’m just humbly honored that she’s seen fit to include my name,” Abbott replied. “It’s definitely an honor.”
Harvey’s high praise only solidifies Brunson’s influence. As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, the 32-year-old was featured on TIME‘s 100 most influential people of 2022.
Four-time NBA champion LeBron James honored Brunson:
“Quinta Brunson is more than a writer, producer, actor, and comedian. She’s a student and a master of her craft. A game changer in network television. Smart and funny as hell, in that order. She’s a Swiss Army knife that can—and does—do it all.”
He added: “And while she’s doing it, she’s elevating everyone her work touches. In Abbott Elementary, the show she created and stars in, she uses comedy to shine a light on big issues in public education in a very real, relatable way—not to put down, but to give hope that we can do better. Better to support our teachers, wrap around our students and their families, and deliver the education they all deserve.”