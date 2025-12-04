Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Quinta Brunson Launches Fund To Provide Free School Trips For Philly Students Quinta Brunson has launched a new fund to provide free school trips for students from underserved communities in Philadelphia.







Quinta Brunson is deepening her connection to her hometown of Philadelphia by supporting future school field trips for students.

On Dec. 2, Giving Tuesday, Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson launched The Quinta Brunson Field Trip Fund in partnership with the School District of Philadelphia, the Philly Tribune reported. The initiative aims to raise money to provide free school trips, giving students from underserved communities greater access to educational experiences outside the classroom.

Brunson, celebrated for her breakout comedy series highlighting Philadelphia’s public schools, shared her excitement about launching the fund, recalling that school trips were some of her most memorable learning experiences as a child.

“They opened my world, sparked my creativity, and helped me imagine a future beyond what I saw every day,” Brunson said. “Going somewhere new shows you that the world is bigger and more exciting than you believe, and it can shape what you come to see as achievable.”

The fund builds on Brunson’s ongoing support for her hometown, including a $25,000 donation to the School District of Philadelphia’s Groceries for Good program for students facing food insecurity. In return, the city honored the Emmy-winning actress with a key to the city and a personalized mural at her former elementary school, Andrew Hamilton School in West Philadelphia. Brunson credits the school and a retired teacher there for inspiring her Emmy-winning series.

“I’m proud to support Philadelphia students with experiences that remind them their dreams are valid and their futures are bright,” she added in her statement.

The fund seeks to cover the costs of field trips for over 117,000 students in Philadelphia’s public schools, with an emphasis on visits to the city’s museums and landmarks. It aligns with research showing that students who participate in school trips achieve higher academic outcomes and greater long-term success. One study found that these students earned better grades, had higher high school (95%) and college (63%) graduation rates, and made 12% more annually as adults — benefits tied to increased engagement, curiosity, and enthusiasm for learning.

