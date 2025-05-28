Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Quinta Brunson Receives Philadelphia’s Key To The City And Personalized Mural Quinta Brunson returns home to West Philadelphia to receive the keys to the city.







Quinta Brunson is back in her hometown to receive major honors, including the official key to the city and the unveiling of a mural she personally designed.

The Emmy-winning West Philadelphia native will take center stage at her alma mater, Andrew Hamilton School, on May 28 for a two-part ceremony, 6 ABC Philadelphia reported. The Abbott Elementary creator will be honored with the Key to the City by Mayor Cherelle Parker and witness the unveiling of a large mural she designed to wrap around the school building.

“I am so grateful to be receiving the key to my hometown, Philly,” Brunson said in a statement. “This city shaped me—and now I get to give back with a mural that celebrates all it gave me. I am truly honored.”

Brunson collaborated with Mural Arts Philadelphia to bring the mural, titled “Blooming Futures,” to life. The project was made with community in mind, welcoming staff, students, parents, and neighbors to contribute to the piece.

“It’s a beautiful allegory of growth,” said Alaina Foster, a project manager for Mural Arts Philadelphia. “It’s about a garden and how the students are the plants in that garden, while the teachers and staff are kind of the stewards of that garden.”

“Everybody’s gotten their hand in this at one point or another,” Gabriel Neeld, Hamilton’s art teacher, added.

Brunson drew inspiration for her award-winning show from Hamilton and made it a priority to feature real students from the school in the mural. Teachers are especially excited to witness the reactions of parents whose children are represented in the artwork.

“I’m excited to see how our parents react to seeing their children on a wall that’s going to be here forever,” said Hamilton’s principal, Dr. Torrence Rothmiller, who’s also featured in the mural. “It’s going to be an amazing day. It’s legacy.”

“I don’t know what to say,” said 8th grader Glory Melton. “It’s really overwhelming to be up there. It’s a feeling that you can’t actually explain.”

