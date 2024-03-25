Quinta Brunson To Receive Honorary Degree From Temple University

West Philadelphia’s own Quinta Brunson is getting an outstanding honor from one of the city’s colleges. The “Abbott Elementary” creator and star will receive an honorary degree from Temple University.

The school announced the news in a press release on March 22. The awarding will take place during the university’s 137th commencement ceremony in May. Its president, Richard M. Englert, stated that the entertainer “embodies the spirit” of the school’s core values.

“We are thrilled to recognize Quinta Brunson for her remarkable achievements and unwavering dedication to her craft,” expressed President Englert. “Quinta embodies the spirit of Temple’s commitment to creativity, innovation and social impact. Her talent, authenticity and trailblazing spirit inspire us all.”

Brunson noted that she was “simply honored” by the degree offering from her alma mater, which highlights her contributions to society and the arts.

The night prior to commencement, the 34-year-old will receive the 2024 Lew Klein Excellence in the Media Award for her inspiring work. Brunson made strides in diversity for entertainment, becoming the first Black woman to receive three Emmy nominations for her work on Abbott Elementary. The sitcom focuses on the lives of educators within the Philadelphia’s public schools, as well as the community fostered in the area.

Brunson initially began her undergraduate career at Temple, taking part in the school’s student-produced comedy variety show, Temple Smash. She later left the university and moved to California to pursue a career in comedy. Before creating Abbott, she gained success on social media for her skits and videos for media outlet Buzzfeed.

The Emmy winner emerged as a prominent voice for underrepresented groups in media. Her platform works toward diversity, equity and inclusion within entertainment, as she continues to reach new heights in her professional career. She now joins other esteemed recipients, such as U.S. Senator Cory Booker and Hall of Fame basketball coach Dawn Staley, bestowed this honor by Temple.

