Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence Are Now ‘In-Laws’ After Their Children Get Married

Eddie Murphy revealed that he and another legendary comic, Martin Lawrence, are now officially related by marriage: Murphy’s son and Lawrence’s daughter have tied the knot.

According to People, on a recent episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Coming to America actor said that his son, Eric Murphy, and Lawrence’s daughter, Jasmin Page Lawrence, have exchanged vows.

Murphy and Lawrence appeared in two movies together, 1992’s Boomerang and 1999’s Life.

Murphy said that the pair had a small ceremony about two weeks ago.

“They went off, everybody was making the big wedding plans, and then they decided they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them,” Murphy explained to Hudson.

He added hat since they did so, that “big wedding” wouldn’t have to be paid for by his fellow entertainer, adding, “We’re in-laws.”

The two children of comedy royalty got engaged last November. They publicly professed their love for each other in 2021.

“11.27.2024

“We’re engaged!! God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny. We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter ❤️❤️

“Special thank you to everyone who made this moment so beautiful!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Lawrence Murphy (@jasmin_lawrence)

Eric, 35, is Murphy’s oldest child with ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely. Jasmin, 29, is the eldest child of Martin and his ex-wife, Patricia Southall.

“They went off, and they got married at the church,” the Beverly Hills Cop star said. “They just had the two of them and the preacher. They had a quiet little thing. So I think we’ll have a big party or something.”

“My uncle actually introduced us — it wasn’t even our dads,” Jasmin told InTouch Weekly in January 2022. “And they’ve done two movies together. They’re friends. I don’t even know, it’s crazy, but we met through my uncle and, you know, we became really good friends.”

RELATED CONTENT: Eddie Murphy’s Eldest Daughter Bria Marries Michael Xavier In Private Beverly Hills Ceremony